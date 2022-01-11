“No cap Kevin Durant, you really might end up dying!”: LaMelo Ball sympathizes with the 2-time Finals MVP’s workload for the Brooklyn Nets

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball reacts to Kevin Durant joking about dying due to increased minutes with the Brooklyn Nets.

Brooklyn Nets fell short to severely short-handed Portland Trail Blazers last night despite having Kyrie Irving. James Harden was sidelined but it’s nothing compared to the fact that both Lillard and McCollum didn’t suit up for the Blazers.

They went back and forth throughout the game keeping fans at the edge of their seats. The massive scoring deficit in the third quarter led to Brooklyn’s 5th loss in the last 7. Having their roster back and the addition of Kyrie Irving isn’t looking too good as of now.

They lost the #1 seed to Chicago Bulls last week and are dangerously close to falling to third if they lose another. Barring the upcoming matchup against Chicago Bulls, the Nets have an easy schedule coming up. They can certainly make an effort to regain the top spot.

Kevin Durant is not concerned about increased minutes

After the disappointing loss, the 2x champion addressed the media where he was asked if increased playing time was a concern. Obviously, no player would want to sit idle on the bench and watch his team struggle. KD felt it was a ridiculous question and answered accordingly.

“No! Let me die out there! Nah I’m just playing. No, I’m not concerned but if the coach wanna give me a day [a day off], I’ll support it but I’m not looking for them.”

“Let me die out there. Nah I’m just playing” 🤣 Kevin Durant says he isn’t concerned about his heavy minutes, but will take his rest days if the Nets implement it “I’ll support it, but I’m not looking for one. I’m just gonna play until they tell me that I’m sitting out” pic.twitter.com/rSEqTMiugY — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) January 11, 2022

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo ball shared the hilarious response on his Instagram Story saying “no cap”. No player ever hopes to watch from the sidelines and neither does KD. They have been struggling lately and if possible he’d play more than 37 minutes a game to regain the top seed.

Clearly, LaMelo Ball is of the same opinion. Durant is currently leading the MVP ladder and on pace to win the scoring title for the fifth time in his career. Nets aren’t overworking him without rest though. He received several off nights this season for load management and will continue to play longer minutes.

