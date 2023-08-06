“2nd Best Shooter Of All Time”: Stephen Curry Hilariously Loses 3-Point Contest ‘In Front Of’ 1,600,000 Followers

Stephen Curry has been popularly considered the greatest shooter of all time for some time now. First solidified after his famous game-winner against the OKC Thunder, debate on this topic has been considered out of the question by many, especially after the Warriors star notched the most threes made in NBA history, with his 3,390. Yet, despite all his achievements and talent, even he is susceptible to off days. And unfortunately for him, his most recent one came against an Instagram personality, with 1,600,000 on Instagram.

Curry has won the three-point contest on two occasions now. However, his most memorable win was when he won it in 2021, without a shadow of a doubt. The Golden State man was having perhaps his best-ever offensive season in the NBA, arguably even better than when he won the NBA’s only-ever unanimous MVP. Having taken that confidence with him to the three-point contest in 2021, he revealed to Reggie Miller that he had talked smack to his competitors, much like Larry Bird. And as he explained, he did it without uttering a word. Take a look at the tweet by NBA on TNT below.

Stephen Curry shockingly loses to ‘famouslos32’ in three-point contest

Stephen Curry isn’t someone who turns down challenges, especially when it is related to basketball. However, unfortunately for him, they don’t often pan out in his favor. Being the cause of the most recent instance of this phenomenon, famouslos32 was above the moon when he won a three-point contest against Stephen Curry. Watch it in action in his post below.

“I’m with the 2nd Best Shooter of All Time”

The winner of the contest was the first person to make five three-pointers, something Los shockingly beat Curry in. As soon as the influencer won, he was very quick to claim Curry is only the second-greatest shooter of all time in jest. Admittedly, given how much of his content is based around his status of being a Warriors fan, it’s likely that even as he said it, it hurt him just a little.

Curry has lost a three-point contest with his head coach too

While Steve Kerr is the head coach of the Warriors now, Mark Jackson was the head coach before him for 3 years, before he was let go in 2014. A former NBA player himself, he challenged Stephen Curry during this time to a three-point contest. And not only did he win, but he also humiliated the Warriors star. Take a look at the contest in the YouTube clip by the Golden State Warriors below.

Steph may be the greatest shooter of all time in an NBA game. However, when it comes to contests outside of that setting, he may just be a lot closer to a regular Joe than most realize.