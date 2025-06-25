Pat Boone Demands Steph Curry Pay Him Over $1 Million Decades After The ABA Created The 3-Point Play

Before 1967, a majority of basketball fans in the country had no idea what a shot from downtown meant. Three-pointers existed but sparsely with the shortly-lived ABL in 1961 adopting the line 25 feet from the basket. Surprisingly enough, it wasn’t the NBA that brought about this change later either — it was the ABA in ’67. So, Stephen Curry, for one, has the league and Pat Boone, perhaps, to thank.

The three-point line was introduced to the NBA only in the 1979-80 season, three years after the league’s merger with the ABA. And since then, the game has slowly evolved, with more and more players looking to make shots from deep. No one, however, has revolutionized the game quite like Curry. His style of play and his habit of being reliant on the three-point shot made teams realize that mastering it simply meant more points.

But Boone, in a recent segment, asked Curry to give him his flowers. The legendary musician, who was the majority owner of the ABA franchise Oakland Oaks, wants to be credited for the start of the three-point era. He has a simple ask: over $1 million from ‘the Chef’.

“One of these days, I haven’t met him yet, Steph Curry, San Francisco Warriors, three-point guy,” Boone, now 91 years old, said. “He just waves, and it’s three points no matter where he is on the court. But I’m gonna let him know. Hey Steph, you owe me at least a couple of million dollars. Because we created the three-point play, and that’s what made you the all-time star of basketball, but you owe me.”

Steph is much more than just a three-point shooter, although he’s the very best. He’s also an elite point guard, a great handler of the ball who dishes out some pretty incredible dimes. But three-pointers is certainly what he’s associated with, and best known for. Without the introduction of it, he may not have made it this far.

That said, Steph doesn’t really owe Boone anything individually. As an owner of the Oaks, he was probably in the room when the decision to change the game forever was made.

But, the idea was floated long before, by the founder of the sport, Dr. James Naismith, himself in the 1930s. It was also used in scrimmages a decade later, before the ABA decided to adopt it officially. There’s every chance that had they not, the NBA would have introduced three-pointers some time down the line, regardless.

Curry has associated himself with the art of shooting so much to the point where Steve Kerr said this after Steph crossed 4,000 made 3s for his regular season career:

“I’m desensitized to the 3s because they just come flooding through game after game, 4,000 is just an insane number,”

Boone, however, was most likely just pulling Curry’s leg. He must know he’s not the sole inventor of one of basketball’s most exciting elements today. A link-up between him and Curry would be fun to watch. After all, Boone admitted they’ve never met, and that’s a shame.