2x Champ A’ja Wilson Reacts to Michael Porter Jr’s ‘Empathy’ for WNBA Salaries: “No Way He Said We the Equivalent to Ping Pong Playerssssss”

Numerous new podcasts come out every year, hosted by former athletes or players. They tend to gain plenty of traction from fans as well to find out untold stories, hot takes, and more. Recently, Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. made an appearance on a podcast and made some controversial statements regarding the WNBA and the wage gap, leading to a lot of backlash on social media.

Michael Porter Jr. was a guest on The Pivot Podcast hosted by former NFL stars, Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor & Ryan Clark. While on the podcast, Porter Jr. gave his two cents on the pay wage between NBA and WNBA players.

“I see from both sides. I know these females want to get paid more and they’re very talented. But so is a famous ping-pong player. Like, the best ping pong player is just as talented as the best NBA player. That doesn’t mean that they’re going to get paid the same because it’s what the people wanna watch.”

MPJ may have tried getting his point across by comparison, however, many WNBA stars did not appreciate what they were being compared to. Las Vegas star and two-time WNBA champion A’ja Wilson went on X and stated she needed to see the entire interview before reacting to Porter Jr.’s statement.

“I need to see the whole interview before I spazz cause ain’t no way he said we the equivalent to ping pong playerssssss.”

Los Angeles Sparks star Lexie Brown on the other hand already had her mind made up.

“When i think the clip can’t worse…it does….and then it gets even more worse.”

Brown wasn’t done with that one tweet as she had other pointers to highlight as well regarding Michael Porter Jr.

Whatever aim or mindset Michael Porter Jr. came from while making the comparison between WNBA and Ping Pong players certainly did not go as he planned. And given how the aspect of wages between the NBA and the WNBA has been a hot topic for years now, MPJ may be facing a lot of heat on social media.

And even if the Nuggets forward recants his statement or issues an apology, his comments will go on to be a stain for years to come.

Michael Porter Jr. lands himself in hot waters

Michael Porter Jr.’s comments, but moreover his ‘Ping Pong players’ comparison on the Pivot Podcast managed to rile up quite a few WNBA players on social media. But it isn’t just players who are losing their cool over MPJ’s statement.

Many fans are reacting to Porter Jr.’s controversial statement on X which has been gaining a lot of traction. Here are a few reactions from fans on X.

“Man! lol Michael Porter Jr compared WNBA players wanting more pay to famous ping pong players wanting more pay. I can’t wait to see the fall out from that lmao.”

Another X user had this to say.

“I don’t think I’ve ever blown my top off on this app, but Michael Porter Jr. got me real close. A clown of the highest circus order. Make podcast mics $100K a piece. And Ryan Clark + Pivot. I’m looking at y’all funny. Again. Just wrong. Everyone involved.”

The Missouri college alumni had no idea his statement would end up creating such a buzz on social media. Now, it is going to be a tough road for Michael Porter Jr. to come back from after his recent comments. Stay tuned for any new information regarding MPJ and his controversial statement.