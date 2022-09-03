2x NBA MVP Stephen Curry gives Charlotte Hornets fans hope, takes it away just as quickly as he receives key to the City

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry accidentally gives Hornets fans hope while accepting the keys to the city of Charlotte

The summer of 2022 has been terrific for you if your name is Stephen Curry. The 2x NBA MVP has been rather very busy these past few months, and why wouldn’t he be? He just won his 4th NBA Championship with the Golden State Warriors, and his first-ever Finals MVP.

Since then, it’s been a mix of work and play for the Champ. He hosted the 2022 ESPYs, becoming the first NBA player to do so, since LeBron James in 2007. There, he won two awards, the Best Record-Breaking Performance, and the Best NBA Player award.

Since then, he also had his graduation from Davidson, got inducted into the Davidson Athletics Hall of Fame, and he also had his jersey retired the same day. While he was in his hometown, the Mayor of Charlotte called up the 2x MVP and called him over to add to the list of felicitations.

Also Read: LeBron James congratulates Stephen Curry on earning bachelor’s degree from Davidson College

Stephen Curry accidentally indicated he would be a Hornet, corrects himself quickly

On September 1, Stephen Curry became the third ever person to receive a key to the city of Charlotte. The city council and Mayor Vi Lyles felicitated the 4x Champ.

.@StephenCurry30 joins @ThomasDavisSDTM and @HamiltonAnthony as the only people to receive a key to the city of Charlotte! 🗝 pic.twitter.com/MzZ7MlBJdM — SC30 Inc. (@SC30inc) September 1, 2022

While speaking to the media after the honors, Stephen Curry made a small blunder. The Finals MVP was talking about how he wants to finish his career with the Warriors, when he mentioned how many people ask him if he wants to play for the Hornets for a year and come back. The crowd got really excited at the point.

Also Read: Klay Thompson called out Ayesha Curry and ‘weirdo’ Stephen Curry for About Last Night

However, Steph contained the situation pretty quickly, and asserted that he wasn’t making any statements. Carrying on, he said, if he ever wanted to play for a team not named the Warriors, he’s choose the Hornets.

Well played Steph. First he got the fans excited, let them down, and then gave them hope again.

The 2x MVP really knows how to play xD