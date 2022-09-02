Klay Thompson called out Ayesha Curry and ‘weirdo’ Stephen Curry for About Last Night

Warriors star Klay Thompson calls Stephen Curry a weirdo while talking about his game show with Ayesha Curry

2022 has been a tremendous year for the Golden State Warriors so far. They got Klay Thompson back after 941 days of being away from the game. The Warriors also marked a decade of their Big 3 together. Oh, and they won the 2022 NBA Championship.

The path for Klay wasn’t easy, as he suffered back-to-back career-altering injuries. However, he always had the Warriors organization backing him, his teammates supporting him, and his Splash Brother Stephen Curry standing right with him.

Being with the Warriors and in the Bay for 11 years, Klay had a family within the organization. Steph and Klay aren’t just Splash Brothers on the court, but they also share a close bond with one another off the court. They often are spotted joking around and bantering with each other. A post-game interview showcased the same in the best way possible.

Klay Thompson calls out his Splash Brother, hopes to grace the show with Rocco one day

After a tough loss to New York Knicks in February, Klay Thompson was asked about his conditioning and more. After the game-related questions, Klay was asked about Steph and Ayesha’s game show, ‘About Last Night’, which had just premiered a day ago.

Steph and Ayesha hosted the game show, where they’d call three couples and ask them mostly clean but risqué stuff. When asked to talk about the show, Klay said,

“There’s this show on HBO, Ayesha… I don’t know some weirdo, she decided to marry and I didn’t get an invite yet you know whatever but it’s gonna be a great watch let me tell you… Rocco and I can be there one day, and, I don’t know, it’ll be sweet.”

Season 1 of the show ended with eight episodes, and Klay did not get an invite. Maybe, if HBO Max renews the show, Klay and the fans’ dreams of seeing Rocco and Klay on the show together will get fulfilled.