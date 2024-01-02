3.6 Million Followers Hype Up Magic Johnson After His ‘Kick-Ass’ Start to 2024: “Let’s Go Show Time!”

Magic Johnson is 64, but the Hall of Famer is still setting fitness goals for his social media followers. Starting the new year with a bang, the Los Angeles Lakers icon gave his 3.6 million Instagram followers a glimpse into one of his workouts. Johnson was presumably at a New Year’s party last night but showcased that as far as fitness is concerned, there are no days off.

He shared a post in which he is seen hitting suspended leg raises, working out his core muscles. The former NBA MVP was donning a Los Angeles Lakers basketball t-shirt and a replica of the team’s shorts, showcasing his love for the franchise. He captioned the post,

“How I started my New Year!”

Fans were thoroughly impressed by Johnson’s post. One fan commented that he needs to suit up and play for the Lakers, writing, “Come out of retirement and save the Lakers.” Fans were hyped to see him pulling it off, saying, “Let’s go show time”.

Johnson has already done the “coming out of retirement to play for the Lakers” part in 1996. But fans wouldn’t mind seeing that again 27 years later. Another fan commented about his terrific shape, writing, “Damn Magic is in solid shape for his age. Dude really trimmed down.”

Not only for his age, Johnson looked terrific in general. He looked lean and, as evidenced by the video, strong enough to pull his lower body weight up. Multiple fans noted the Lakers legend’s outfit, with one writing, “Love the shorts and shirt.”

Johnson loves the Lakers. He was the heart and soul of the team for 12 years. He led the team to nine NBA Finals and five champions before retiring due to an HIV diagnosis. Two and a half years later, he returned as the franchise’s head coach after Randall Pfund was fired from the position. He went 5-1 in his first six games before ten straight and resigning.

In 2017, the team hired Johnson as a senior adviser before being promoted to President of basketball operations. He played a crucial role in the franchise landing LeBron James in the 2018 offseason. He resigned in 2019, handing over the reins to Rob Pelinka.

Johnson has played every massive role possible for the Lakers and left before he wore out his welcome. A true Lakers icon, who continues to refer to the team as “us” and “we,” showcasing he is purple and gold for life. Finishing 2023 at a high, Johnson would surely expect the new year to bring more.

Magic Johnson’s massive 2023

While Magic Johnson continues to follow the Lakers’ performance on the court, he’s also busy making massive money move off it. He already has ownership stakes in multiple sports franchises, including two based in Los Angeles, MLB’s Los Angeles Dodgers and the MLS’ Los Angeles FC. He also owns a stake in the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.

However, his biggest move as a sports team owner came in 2023, partnering in billionaire Josh Harris’ successful bid to buy the NFL’s Washington Commanders. He is one of only seven minority owners in the NFL. Johnson acknowledged the gravity of his achievement, saying,

“There’s no higher sports league than the NFL, and it’s been hard for us to get into the league, It’s important because now all African-Americans and minorities in this country feel like they’re owners of this team.”

Adding the Commanders to his portfolio was a massive feather in Johnson’s cap. He even became the third athlete after Michael Jordan and LeBron James to join the Billionaires Club.



He acknowledged that he and Jordan never envisioned they would become billionaires. Additionally, Jordan and Johnson also enjoyed a vacation with their wives and were joined by actor Samuel L. Jackson.

Johnson has built an unparalleled life and legacy. Every move he’s ever made, on the court, off the court, and in the gym, has been calculated to ensure the best possible outcome. Johnson is an icon of the sport and a titan in the business world.