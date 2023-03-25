WATCH: Stephen Curry Shares an Incredibly Cute Moment With 10-Year-Old Daughter Riley Curry After Win Over Sixers

The Golden State Warriors came home after winning two straight games on the road. With eight games left in the season and the West being the way it is, Stephen Curry and the team knew how important each contest was. Hosting the red-hot Philadelphia 76ers, the Warriors took on the challenge and emerged victorious. Thanks to Jordan Poole‘s 33, the Warriors were able to secure 120-112 win.

Steph recorded 29 points and eight rebounds, including two big rebounds in the final minute. Klay Thompson had 21 points on 6 of 13 shooting from the deep. These six threes ensured that he passed over Buddy Hield as the NBA’s leading 3-point shooter this season.

After the game ended, Steph was seeing laughing with Joel Embiid on the court.

Joel Embiid chatting and laughing with Steve Kerr and Steph Curry after the game tonight

pic.twitter.com/Bij1XCW8vz — Guru (@DrGuru_) March 25, 2023

Right after, as he was walking to the locker room, he shared an incredibly cute moment with his daughter, Riley Curry.

Stephen Curry and Riley share an adorable handshake

The Warriors registered a huge win tonight. Not only did they manage to hold off a raging Sixers team and survive a 46-point Embiid masterclass, but they also moved within half a game of the 4th seed.

Before the game, Steph was seen joking around with Draymond’s son, DJ. After the game, as he walked back toward the locker room, he saw Riley above the tunnel. He stopped, and the two shared an adorable handshake.

Steph and Riley handshake to celebrate the W 💙 pic.twitter.com/wn5jkIKcrG — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 25, 2023

What an incredibly cute duo! We can’t believe Riley is ten already. It just seems like yesterday that she was joining Steph during the 2015 playoff press conferences. It’s a big day for the Currys. Steph and Ayesha were also recently named to President Joe Biden’s National Council.