HomeSearch

WATCH: Stephen Curry Shares an Incredibly Cute Moment With 10-Year-Old Daughter Riley Curry After Win Over Sixers

Raahib Singh
|Published 25/03/2023

WATCH: Stephen Curry Shares an Incredibly Cute Moment With 10-Year-Old Daughter Riley Curry After Win Over Sixers

Credits: Twitter

The Golden State Warriors came home after winning two straight games on the road. With eight games left in the season and the West being the way it is, Stephen Curry and the team knew how important each contest was. Hosting the red-hot Philadelphia 76ers, the Warriors took on the challenge and emerged victorious. Thanks to Jordan Poole‘s 33, the Warriors were able to secure 120-112 win.

Steph recorded 29 points and eight rebounds, including two big rebounds in the final minute. Klay Thompson had 21 points on 6 of 13 shooting from the deep. These six threes ensured that he passed over Buddy Hield as the NBA’s leading 3-point shooter this season.

After the game ended, Steph was seeing laughing with Joel Embiid on the court.

Right after, as he was walking to the locker room, he shared an incredibly cute moment with his daughter, Riley Curry.

Stephen Curry and Riley share an adorable handshake

The Warriors registered a huge win tonight. Not only did they manage to hold off a raging Sixers team and survive a 46-point Embiid masterclass, but they also moved within half a game of the 4th seed.

Before the game, Steph was seen joking around with Draymond’s son, DJ. After the game, as he walked back toward the locker room, he saw Riley above the tunnel. He stopped, and the two shared an adorable handshake.

What an incredibly cute duo! We can’t believe Riley is ten already. It just seems like yesterday that she was joining Steph during the 2015 playoff press conferences. It’s a big day for the Currys. Steph and Ayesha were also recently named to President Joe Biden’s National Council.

Share this article
About the author
Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him toward TSR. He started playing basketball when he was 14, and fell in love with the sport ever since. His interest in the NBA developed at the same time as when Stephen Curry put the entire league on notice. Raahib was spellbound by Steph and the Warriors and has been a fan since. From starting off as a Warriors fan, Raahib has evolved into someone who can never miss a good game of basketball. He converts his love for the game and the knowledge he has gained into the articles he writes. In his spare time, he enjoys cricket, going for walks, and murder mysteries.

Read more from Raahib Singh