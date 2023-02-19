WATCH: Mac McClung Leaves Gabrielle Union Rethinking Her Relationship With Dwyane Wade After Mind-Boggling Dunk

When the NBA community saw the list of players participating in the Slam Dunk contest this year, there weren’t many too excited about the event. After all, there were no stars in the competition. Perhaps the only real exciting name on the roster was that of Mac McClung.

And admittedly, even that seemed like a bit of a gimmick, considering he was the first ever G League player to participate. And yet, we couldn’t have been more wrong.

Mac put on a dunking clinic, wowing fans from across the globe. Turn after turn, the young man pulled off mind-boggling dunks, some that have never even been done before.

Suffice it to say, every onlooker was beyond impressed. And acting as a part of this massive squad, was Dwyane Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union, whose reaction couldn’t have been more hilarious.

Gabrielle Union makes a hilarious face in reaction to Mac McClung’s dunk

Mac McClung has been hanging around the NBA for the last few years, bouncing from one G-League team to another.

But, while NBA scouts have been in doubt about his overall ability on the court, his dunking has been outspoken for some time now. And during the Dunk contest did not relent on that whatsoever.

However, while all his dunks were downright incredible, there was one that caught a certain Gabrielle Union’s eye.

The face she decided to make as a result of that was comical, to say the absolute least.

Take a look at it all go down in the Instagram post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kicks (@kicks)

Union may just be rethinking her relationship status right about now.

And while that seems like nothing but exaggeration, McClung has done that kind of thing before.

Mac McClung once stole a fellow college student’s partner off just his dunking ability in college

Mac McClung may not look very much like ‘Mr. Steal Your Girl’, but as it turns out, he may just be exactly that.

You see, even back in his Georgetown days, McClung was a big deal. His game was spectacular, and his dunks were downright electric.

In fact, they were so electric, that they managed to convince a woman to cheat on her boyfriend with him.

The worst part? She managed to convince her boyfriend to be okay with it.

Don’t believe us? Take a look at all the details right here.

Mac McClung and Gabrielle Union tonight pic.twitter.com/k5AOCGoJZW — Bob Myers Stan👔🏀🌉(29-28)  (@_b0y1da_) February 19, 2023

As for Gabrielle Union, he relationship with Dwyane Wade did start after she cheated on Chris Howard.

So perhaps it wouldn’t be too far-fetched for her to do it all over again.

