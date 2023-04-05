“9 years of dominance because of Stephen Curry”: Having Been Michael Jordan’s Teammate, Steve Kerr Highlights Point Guard’s Humility Over Everything

Dec 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (R) jokes with head coach Steve Kerr (L) during the second quarter of a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry is in the eyes of many, perhaps the greatest point guard of all time. He is certainly the best of this generation and his legacy and career are the blueprints for many young guards in the league.

There is no denying that Stephen’s mindset and establishment of culture are what have driven the Warriors to success. He has 6 NBA Finals appearances with a 4-2 record.

It is quite remarkable that he managed to do it at a time when all-time great players like LeBron James and Kevin Durant are still playing their trade.

And who better to ask about the impact that Curry has had on his team than his head coach, Steve Kerr? Steve has an all-time great resume. And like his superstar point, he too had run the point for a big team, Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls.

“9 years of dominance because of Stephen Curry”: Steve Kerr Highlights Point Guard’s Humility Over Everything Despite Playing With Michael Jordan

For someone like Kerr to play with greatness and to coach greatness, you can be assured that he understands both archetypes of players.

When he was MJ’s teammate, he was in cahoots with an egoist. Jordan was driven by his pride and his power. He wasn’t the kind of guy you liked but the guy you went to if you wanted to win. When you take Stephen Curry, it is the complete opposite.

Curry’s humility is everything. “Because of Steph Curry, you know! There are other factors for sure but when you have Steph Curry as the centerpiece of your organization and someone who embodies the values you want to espouse”, Kerr says when asked about “9 years of dominance because of Stephen Curry” by Bob Myers.

Kerr goes on to elucidate Curry’s persona, “Someone who allows these relationships to flourish day in and day out, win or lose. It just impacts everything. I think Steph has kept this afloat because of the power of his own humanity and who he is on top of how great a player he is.”

To sing such high praise from Kerr is expected but these aren’t the sort of words you have seen Steve use to describe even his teammate, who is arguably the greatest of all time.

Kerr’s affinity for Steph Curry is getting more vivid as time passes on

As time passes on, we can see that the Warriors dynasty has effectively changed the way we play basketball. And perhaps the sole reason why that has happened is Stephen Curry.

There are rarely players that come and impact the game like Steph. Chef. Maestro. Savant. You name it. Any superlative and adjective are befitting.

We are unlikely to see a player in Curry’s mold. And that itself is a reason why we believe he is the greatest PG to run the show. Do you agree?