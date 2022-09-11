“3 Days into my Rookie Camp!”: Celtics’ Legend Larry Bird described the moment he knew he could Dominate in the NBA

After three days in rookie camp, Larry Bird says he realized he could succeed in the NBA and dominate the league.

Larry Bird is one of the finest NBA players in league history. Bird was a strong player in the NBA and played a crucial role in the 1980s. He rose to the status of an all-time great throughout the decade-long competition he had with Magic Johnson.

There haven’t been many NBA players that entered the league with the level of confidence that Larry Bird had and then proved it. Larry Legend was unbeatable in college and for a significant portion of his professional career. The best aspect of his game was that he was aware of this and made sure his opponents were aware of it as well.

Surprisingly, there were reservations about Bird before his debut in the league. Larry Bird spent his college years playing at Indiana State. Even though Larry was a fantastic player during his time in college, there were doubts about his ability to succeed in the NBA.

Bird had faith in his abilities. He discussed the skepticism that surrounded him when he initially entered the NBA in an interview.

Larry Bird shared when He Realized He Would Be Great In The NBA

Legend has it that he would talk down to opponents, but extraordinary talent—which Bird possessed in abundance—is the only way to have that type of confidence. In his first six NBA seasons, the Boston Celtics player averaged over 20 points and 10 rebounds. He became a consistent All-Star right from his rookie season.

Only three days into his rookie training camp with the Boston Celtics that summer, Larry understood he could have significant success in the NBA.

“It took me probably 3 days… I can play in this league and I will dominate in this league”

He described it once in an interview.

“Once I graduated from college, I entered the professional ranks. How is he going to do? He won’t be quick enough, or he won’t be able to rebound, or he won’t be able to execute his jump shot in the pros. After rookie camp, I guess it took me about three days to realise that this league is worthless. I could play in this league, and I’d be the best player there.”

With the Celtics, Larry Bird had an outstanding debut season and was named 1979 NBA Rookie Of The Year. Bird won the NBA title with the Boston Celtics three years after he first entered the league. Later on in his career, he would triumph three times in the NBA Finals. He would retire, solidifying his position as one of the best to ever do it.

At the end of the day, Larry Bird will always be known as the man who really carried out his plan to conquer the NBA.

