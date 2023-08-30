HomeSearch

3 Months After Warriors Rumors, Giannis Antetokounmpo Linked to Victor Wembanyama Amid Reports of Possible Trade From Bucks

Utathya Ghosh
|Published August 30, 2023

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Wembanyama
Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Reports are buzzing about a potential shakeup in the basketball world as rumors of Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s trade away from the Milwaukee Bucks gain traction. The latest developments hint at a collaboration with Victor Wembanyama, potentially leading him to the San Antonio Spurs. These reports stem from Sean Deveney, a well-known source in the NBA news circuit. 

Interestingly, this news comes a mere three months after Giannis found himself linked to the Golden State Warriors in a whirlwind of trade speculations.

Giannis Antetokounmpo could join Victor Wembanyama at San Antonio

The tweet proposes some incredible changes in the NBA if the information is proven to be true. 

“REPORT: NBA executive believes ‘no one would be in a better position to get [Giannis] than OKC… and two other dark horses: San Antonio and Toronto.’”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LegionHoops/status/1696619530058117150?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In particular, the possibility of a partnership between Giannis and Wemby in San Antonio could be massive for the team. This hypothetical pairing would also involve the renowned Hall of Fame Coach Gregg Popovich.

On the flip side, an OKC trade would see Giannis joining forces with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, bringing a potent combination of skills to the Thunder’s lineup. 

Meanwhile, a move to the Toronto Raptors could mirror the impact of Kawhi Leonard’s arrival in 2019, immediately propelling them to favorites in the Eastern Conference. And, by the statements given by Giannis, it feels that he himself is looking for a trade.

Giannis himself has dropped hints about leaving Milwaukee

Notably, The Greek Freak has been dropping hints about a potential shift from the Bucks in a recent GQ interview. He openly stated:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheDunkCentral/status/1460609803903016964?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As the anticipation builds, the basketball community awaits further updates on whether these trade speculations will materialize. The prospect of Giannis Antetokounmpo teaming up with Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio is undoubtedly tantalizing, signaling a potential game-changer in the NBA landscape. But will it happen?

