Basketball

“I chose to stay in Milwaukee but that could change in 2 years”: Giannis gets candid about his plans to stay with the Bucks long-term amidst subpar start to the 2021-22 NBA season

“I chose to stay in Milwaukee but that could change in 2 years”: Giannis gets candid about his plans to stay with the Bucks long-term amidst subpar start to the 2021-22 NBA season
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
ICC Events 2021 to 2031: ICC announces global men's tournament list for commercial cycle 2024-31; Pakistan marks comeback as Hosts
Next Article
"Hamilton was close, but I don’t think he was close enough"– Former F1 driver thinks Max Verstappen compromised his performance by being too defensive at Turn 1
NBA Latest Post
“I chose to stay in Milwaukee but that could change in 2 years”: Giannis gets candid about his plans to stay with the Bucks long-term amidst subpar start to the 2021-22 NBA season
“I chose to stay in Milwaukee but that could change in 2 years”: Giannis gets candid about his plans to stay with the Bucks long-term amidst subpar start to the 2021-22 NBA season

Giannis teases that he may not stay with the Milwaukee Bucks long-term, with his departure…