“I chose to stay in Milwaukee but that could change in 2 years”: Giannis gets candid about his plans to stay with the Bucks long-term amidst subpar start to the 2021-22 NBA season

Giannis teases that he may not stay with the Milwaukee Bucks long-term, with his departure coming as soon as the 2024 NBA season.

The talk of the 2020 NBA offseason was most definitely if Giannis Antetokounmpo would sign with the Milwaukee Bucks on an extension. His was slated to expire following the end of the 2021 season, making him a free agent. However, the ‘Greek Freak’ ruined all hopes of a potential move to Miami or the Warriors when he signed a 5 year/ $228 million extension with his home team.

This of course, as everyone knows, paid off massively as Giannis and the Bucks would go on to hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy in the first year of his extension. Speculation of whether the reigning Finals MVP would leave Milwaukee ran rampant following the Bucks embarrassing 4-game loss to the Heat in the Playoffs the season prior.

Also read: “CJ What You Looking At? Come On, Man!”: NBA fans were amused when Michael Jordan yelled at a referee at Warriors vs Hornets

“This is my home, this is my city. I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it,” tweeted out Giannis upon signing the richest contract in league history.

Giannis on his future with the Bucks in an interview for GQ.

Giannis recently appeared in an interview for GQ, with Zach Baron chopping it up with the 2x MVP on what it’s been like from the start of his career to present day. In this interview, they address the 2020 offseason, with the Bucks legend claiming he was getting texts from everybody he knows to leave Milwaukee.

Giannis even admits that the weather in Milwaukee is ‘cold as s**t’. However, as we all know, he decided to stick with the franchise that took a chance on him with the 15th overall pick in 2013. This does not mean that he may not leave in the future.

“Me and my family chose to stay in this city that we love and has taken care of us- for now. In two years, that might change. I’m being totally honest with. I’m always honest,” said the ‘Greek Freak’.

“I just love challenges. What’s the next challenge? The next challenge might not be here. Me and my family chose to stay in this city that we all love and has taken care of us—for now. In two years, that might change. I’m being totally honest with you.” – Giannis

(Via GQ) pic.twitter.com/CClNEbKnLf — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 16, 2021

Also read: “Kobe Bryant reminded me of Michael Jordan in those days”: Scottie Pippen gives more flowers to the Lakers legend, comparing his mentality in the early-00s to the GOAT

This isn’t all too surprising as Giannis has always put his family above all else. He’s on record as saying he would drop the game of basketball at his son, Liam’s, wishes. It is completely understandable if a man who has accomplished as much as he has, would walk away from the NBA altogether as long as it is what’s best for his family.