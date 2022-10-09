3 NBA Trades Draymond Green Would Benefit Most From in Case Stephen Curry and the Warriors Decide to Shop Him

The Draymond Green controversy has made many beg the question, could he be traded?

Draymond Green may just be in a world of trouble now.

Recently, during practice, he and Jordan Poole kept jawing at each other. And staying true to form, he was the one to lose his cool first and did… this.

TMZ obtained the video of the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at practice https://t.co/55rMnBqAVG pic.twitter.com/k02BGsBo8G — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 7, 2022

It is important to note that after the incident, the man did publicly come out and apologize for his actions. But, at the end of the day, we don’t live in a world where lip service solves everything.

That being said, what if things don’t turn out ideally, and the Warriors decide to shop this man?

Who are the three teams that would benefit most from it?

We will be ranking three franchises, starting from the least likely fit, to the likeliest.

Without further ado, let’s dive right in, shall we?

Least likely: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo may need shooters around more than anything else. But, what he also needs is another bonafide playmaker on the team, that can ease the load off his shoulders when possible.

Now, it is true that Jrue Holiday is already on the team. However, he works best as a secondary playmaker, not quite making elite reads aside from cuts and lobs.

If you have Draymond Green on such a roster, the fluidity of the whole team would skyrocket, taking them to a whole new level.

The only problem is, the Bucks would have to give up a heck of a lot to make this happen, which makes this the least likely trade on this list.

Relatively Likely: Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns need the intangibles back.

Last season did a number on the team. Deandre Ayton isn’t too happy, despite getting the max. Chris Paul and Devin Booker have lost confidence. And key roleplayer Jae Crowder is very famously rumored to want to leave.

It’s at times like this that a team needs some serious championship DNA, a god that’ll bring everyone together, hold them accountable, and make them believe again. They need Draymond Green.

The only real drawback here is, they’d have to give away assets for physical qualities such as defense and rim protection, that they have already.

But then again, none of them work if the intangibles aren’t where they need to be, which makes this one the relatively likely trade.

Most Likely: LA Lakers

It’s no secret. LeBron James needs help.

The current Lakers have no perimeter defense, minimal playmaking, minimal spacing, and no rim protection. Frankly, it’s a miracle they win games at all.

While Draymond Green isn’t a floor spacer by any stretch, he would bring copious amounts of rim protection, perimeter defense, and some actual playmaking to the roster.

In return, sure the Lakers would have to give up assets to get him. But, in the position they are, right now, we doubt they’d care too much.

Making this, the absolute likeliest scenario on this list.

