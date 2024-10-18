3 Ways Bronny James Could Impress JJ Redick to Earn Himself Minutes with the Lakers

To say that Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James is having an underwhelming NBA preseason is an understatement. In his four-game stint, the 2024 Draft’s #55 pick has logged 11 minutes per game but has tallied just 1 ppg on an abysmal 12.5% shooting from the field. What’s even more concerning is that he has made none of his seven attempts from the three-point line.

James had struggled during the Summer League as well, with the exception of a couple of strong games at the end. But there’s no denying that he has looked helpless against top-tier talent in the NBA thus far.

The 20-year-old has to make significant progress to earn his minutes in the NBA. However, Lakers head coach JJ Redick will probably be patient with his development. The rookie guard can take three routes to make an impact on the team.

Defense

Till now, the one area where Bronny has shown some promise is his defense. During his preseason debut against the Timberwolves, he blocked 3 shots, including an impressive chase-down rejection in transition. His chase-down block even earned comparisons with his father LeBron James’ famous plays in that department.

Apart from that, he also blocked a shot in the Warriors game. This is a decent accomplishment considering Bronny’s 6’2” frame, which is around 4 inches shorter than the average NBA height.

During the 2023-24 season, Lakers’ starting guards D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves didn’t impress on the defensive end. While Russell was unable to keep up with speedy guards, Reaves was a liability in pick-and-roll situations. If Bronny develops his game in both of these areas, he can bring some relief to his coach.

After his preseason debut against the Timberwolves, the former USC guard highlighted how Lakers HC Redick asked him to become a reliable defender if he wanted to earn more playing time.

Bronny said, “JJ always talks about if I wanna play, I got to be disruptive on the defensive end and so you know me just focusing on that, I feel it was really good for me.”

In other words, Bronny will have to become a lockdown defender off the bench if he wants to carve out a role for himself on the team. He will have to pressure the ball-handlers, read the passing lanes, fight through difficult ball-screens, and make sure he contests shots to stall the elite guards of the league.

Game IQ

While Bronny hasn’t posted impressive stats, his Game IQ has been recognized by various scouts in the league. During the 2024 Draft Combine in May, he turned many heads with his basketball awareness.

In fact, earlier in October, there were reports of the Golden State Warriors Front Office showing interest in the 6’2” guard during the 2024 Draft because of this aspect of his game. He reminded the Warriors FO of high IQ guard Gary Payton II, who was a key piece during their 2022 championship run.

If Bronny can develop a grit-and-grind mentality like GP II, he can serve as a vital option off the bench. He doesn’t need the ball in his hands a lot and can set effective screens while also providing some hustle play off the bench.

Last season, the Lakers desperately missed such energy off the bench and were often outclassed by the opposition’s bench players.

Three-Point Shot

In the modern NBA, players who can knock down three-pointers at a high-clip and play top-notch defense have been key championship contributors. During their 2020 championship, the Lakers had five such “3 and D” players, Avery Bradley, Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, and JR Smith.

Since their departures, the Lakers have desperately missed players who can assume the role. Last season, the team’s overall three-point shooting held them back from becoming a title contender. They were #24 in the league with 11.8 makes per game.

If Bronny has to become a viable option off the bench for the team, he’ll have to develop into a “3 and D’” option as well.

However, he has struggled from long-range thus far. He is yet to make a single three-pointer in the preseason and shot a forgettable 13% from deep during the Summer League.

It isn’t a matter of technique but a matter of confidence for him . The 20-year-old has a motion which isn’t the quickest, but still looks sound in terms of fundamentals. His jump shot usually shines in pull-up situations.

However, launching a quality pull-up jumper at 6’2″ is going to be tough in the NBA. Therefore, he will have to develop a quicker release and hone his skills as a catch-and-shooter in the league.

Conclusion

One of the reasons why Bronny has struggled at the NBA level is his size and a battered body that underwent surgery just last year.

He may need some more time to get back in his best shape. Therefore, the Lakers coaching staff will have to be patient with him. While he can become a reliable “3 and D” option off the bench in the long run, he may not be able to earn substantial minutes during the 2023-24 season.

The Lakers will hope that their #17 pick Dalton Knecht continues his impeccable form from the summer and fills that void. However, Bronny James’ athleticism gives him an edge over Knecht in the long run. But he has a long way to go before he becomes an offensive player of Knecht’s level.

As of now, Bronny may need some time in the G-League to get accustomed to the pace at the pro-level. He has access to some of the best basketball minds in the world and can become a strong role player sooner than later.