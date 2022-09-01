$45 million Warriors coach picks Giannis Antetokounmpo ahead of LeBron James

Steve Kerr, as things stand, has earned himself a reputation for being one of the most influential and prestigious figures in the NBA.

The Golden State Warriors are one of the most successful franchises in NBA history. Apart from the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics, the Warriors have acquired the most number of championships to their name.

A large part of this success is owed to the trinity of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, who has revolutionized the game of basketball as we know it. Yet, it was Steve Kerr, who turned the tides of the franchise for the better.

The Warriors’ long-reigning dominance was established in the past decade. More notably, once the front office appointed five-time NBA champion, Steve Kerr as head coach.

Steve Kerr names Giannis Antetekounmpo as the star, that he would like to coach!

Since the inauguration of his tenure in the ‘Bay area’, Kerr has gone on to coach several future Hall of Famers. Namely Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson.

When asked which player the marksmen would love to coach from the NBA today, Kerr without hesitation, stated the name of two-time NBA ‘MVP’, Giannis Antetekounmpo.

@FilGoal Exclusive interview with The Legend Steve Kerr🎙️ Choose a current NBA player, apart from the Warriors, that you would like to coach. 🤔 Giannis (Antetokounmpo), I would love to coach Giannis, he’s a great player, but he seems also like a great person. pic.twitter.com/geHbnhPxLz — FilGoal (@FilGoal) August 31, 2022

Steve Kerr, without a shadow of a doubt, has etched his name into NBA folklore. The system and structure implemented and executed by his players have led them to win four NBA championships in the span of eight years.

With Kerr having a knack for turning contenders, into victors, a potential alliance, with someone like Antetekounmpo, could deem catastrophic for the NBA.

The Steve Kerr-led Warriors dynasty

Kevin Durant collaborating with the Warriors from 2016, up until 2019, laid birth to the now famous ‘Warriors superteam’. The association between the two worked well for both parties.

The franchise went on to make all three finals, alas winning two championships, having missed out on the third due to injuries suffered by the ‘All-Star’ duo of Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant.

The thoughts of ‘superteams’ isn’t an uncommon topic anymore, with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers, revolving their squads around the concept. It’s well worth noting that despite possessing a ‘superteam’, the two organizations have had little to no success.

Whether or not, it will prove to be beneficial, only time will tell. How do you think, a likely union between the Warriors and Giannis would pan out?

