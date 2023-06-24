31 Years After Michael Jordan’s $108,000 Involvement in a Murder Trial, Jerry West Celebrates ‘Brother’ MJ For Never Changing

Michael Jordan, for the longest time, had a squeaky-clean image as an NBA superstar. However, this changed in the early 90s when MJ’s gambling addiction came to light. In particular, his problem became public information due to his involvement in a murder trial. A $108,000 check was found in the home of bail bondsman Eddie Dow shortly after he was found dead. And, while he was not directly linked to the murder, it put MJ in a tough spot, highlighting his vices. But, regardless of all this, there is still one person who has held him in high regard throughout. None other than The Logo himself, Jerry West.

West and Jordan have always had a very cordial relationship. One that is based on mutual respect for what they have both brought to the game of basketball. As such, the Laker legend never let any chatter affect his opinion of the GOAT, a player that will always be like a brother to him.

Despite his gambling woes Michael Jordan will always be Jerry West’s “brother”

Jerry West and Michael Jordan are undoubtedly two of the greatest players of all time. They are legends of the game who were two of the best in their respective eras. As such, there is a mutual love and respect between the two.

In fact, about a year ago, West reiterated just how much he admires MJ. The Logo stated how he believes Jordan is the greatest of all time and is the epitome of a great player. And, while there have been a lot of great players in the NBA, His Airness was and is a class apart. A player who never changes and one he considers a brother.

A wholesome display of love and appreciation from West, especially considering how Jordan’s public image was shattered back in the 90s. After all, at one point in time, His Airness was involved in the murder trial of Eddie Dow, having written him a check worth $108,000. However, this along with a host of other controversies has not changed the 1972 NBA Champion’s opinion.

“Probably my favorite player of all time is Michael Jordan. A lot of other incredible players I know and frankly been involved with, but to me he epitomizes what I think is great in a basketball player. Someone who can play both ends of the court. His teams win. And, in the last quarter he’s gonna be there. But, more importantly, I love Michael like a brother. You get a chance to spend some time with him and… he never changes. And that’s why I like him!”

In fact, West has been a staunch defender of Jordan through thick and thin. He even criticized Scottie Pippen, who has been rather critical of his former teammate in recent times.

Jerry West criticized Scottie Pippen for his statement on MJ

Scottie Pippen has made headlines recently when he claimed that Michael Jordan was horrible to play with. A statement that has drawn heavy criticism from all sides. One person who was abhorred by his comments is Laker legend Jerry West, who made it clear that Scottie should be “thankful” he got to play with the GOAT.

It’s clear to see that West will always have MJ’s back no matter what. A testament to just how much he loves and respects his fellow Hall of Famer.