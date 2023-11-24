“33 Points In The First Half, Sounds Selfish To Me”: Anthony Edwards Gets Called Out By FunnyMarco For Not Passing To His Teammates

Nov 22, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates his basket against the Philadelphia 76ers in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

A few days ago, “Open Thoughts” premiered the interview that took place between Anthony Edwards and comedian FunnyMarco. The two renowned celebrities are extremely funny personalities and ensured that the 18-minute video was as entertaining as it could get.

At one point in the interview, the YouTuber asked the Minnesota Timberwolves star whether he was a selfish player or not. Of course, Ant denied any such allegations in an instant. However, Marco Summers brought out the receipts, reminiscing Edwards’ one college game where he recorded 33 points in a single half. This is how their conversation went about:

Funny Marco: “Do you feel like you’re a selfish player?” Anthony Edwards: “No!” Funny Marco: “How was you able to score 33 points in the first half? Sounds selfish to me.” Anthony Edwards: “I probably had like four assists. That’s good. Shooting guard is out there to shoot the ball, not pass the ball. Four assists is strong.”

Edwards clearly didn’t have any recollection of the matchup. Representing the Georgia Bulldogs, the athletic guard also recorded only two assists, instead of the four assists that he claims.

Ant-Man finished the night with an impressive 37-point outing. But, it wasn’t enough to carry the Bulldogs over the line as they suffered a tough 93-85 loss against the Michigan State Spartans.

Anthony Edwards has improved as a playmaker

Anthony Edwards is among the very few players who have consistently improved year after year. Apart from improving major stats such as points and rebounds every season, Edwards has even developed into a solid playmaker.

Going from averaging 2.9 assists per game during his rookie season, to now, recording 5.1 assists in his fourth campaign, the 6ft 4” guard has definitely become a solid facilitator. Unfortunately, the assists-to-turnover ratio is one specific stat that the combo guard has to be on the lookout for.

This season, the Minnesota Timberwolves have been playing better than ever before. Chris Finch’s boys have had an impressive 11-3 start to the 2023-2024 regular season, sitting on top of the Western Conference standings.

While the likes of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns have figured out a way to co-exist, Edwards needs to be given a majority of the credit for the Wolves’ success. Putting up 26.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists, the All-Star has been the best player on the best team in the West.