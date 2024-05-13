Battling A Slew Of Injuries, Luka Doncic’s Status For Mavericks-Thunder Game 4 Remains Up In The Air

May 11, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game three of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks seem to be back where they belong acquiring a 2-1 lead in the WCSF series against the OKC Thunder. PJ Washington hauled in 27 points to guide the Mavs offense as he nailed a game-high five treys. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic was a monster on the boards and clinched a game-high 15 rebounds while nabbing 22 points and five assists. The defensively dedicated Doncic has clasped 10 or more rebounds in two straight wins for his squad. However, the relentless energy on both ends has taken a huge toll on his legs.

Advertisement

As per the latest injury report, Doncic is ‘Questionable’ due to a right knee sprain and left ankle soreness. Considering that he is battling two major injuries, Mavs fans can be worried about his ‘Game-Time decision’ designation.

At the same time, knowing Doncic’s competitive spirit, he’d be unwilling to sit out a crucial game that could decide the fate of this series.

The 2024 MVP finalist missed 12 games during the 2023-24 regular season and his team lost eight of those contests. They will need his services to cope with the stringent perimeter defense of the Thunder. At any rate, if Doncic is available for Game 4 then the Mavs’ prospects look bright. Doncic and Co. have certainly picked up their game after the Game 1 loss.

The Mavs are getting a great hand from PJ Washington

In the past seasons, Luka Doncic lacked the frontline depth to make deep postseason runs. However, PJ Washington’s inclusion during the midseason trade deadline has bolstered their Forward depth.

The PF has put up 29 points and 27 points in the two straight wins, which implies his immense contributions to the Mavericks’ cause. He has nailed 12 triples in the wins and his spot-up shooting methods have taken a toll away from Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

The Mavs needed the strong punch from Washington to counter a loaded frontline of Oklahoma City Thunder. Owing to multiple injuries to Doncic, they will need him to continue his high-scoring ways.

The Mavs have also taken advantage of Thunder guard Josh Giddey who is disappearing in the rotation because of their physical play. Thus, they have been able to neutralize a potent threat thanks to their aggressive ways.

The Jason Kidd-led squad has brought a smashmouth basketball approach to the postseason and eliminated the loaded Clippers through overwhelming contact. The young Thunder team faces persistent issues which bodes well for the Mavericks’ chances in the series.