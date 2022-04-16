“Simply the BEST coach in the game! ARGUE with your kids not LeBron James.”: Ty Lue receives heaps of praise from LBJ

LeBron James live-tweeted the Clippers and Pelicans game, and it looks as though he was reminiscing his time with Ty Lue, his former coach.

LeBron Might be on holiday but that hasn’t stopped the king from catching up with NBA basketball. Safe to say he was watching it and more than that he was letting fans know his opinions on the game.

As the game wraps up, and the Pelicans secure a playoff berth, LeBron has been praising Ty Lue quite relentlessly.

The Clippers were visibly short-handed for this game. Paul George has been ruled out under the health and safety protocols and the Clippers’ lineup was uninspiring.

Simply the BEST coach in the game! ARGUE with your kids not me. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 16, 2022

LeBron James praises Ty Lue and his team’s valiant effort

The Clippers’ starting line-up did not look like that of a typical playoff team. Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris Sr. had to do the heavy lifting for the team.

Despite this, the Clippers were actually leading the game going into the fourth quarter, by 10 points! We suppose LeBron was watching this game as he tweeted out that Ty Lue was “Simply the BEST coach in the game!”.

While that statement may be true to some extent, let’s not forget that LeBron’s team, the Lakers did not provide Ty Lue with a long-term contract when he asked for it.

Since then the Clippers are 7-0 against the Lakers. Despite this, today the Laker fans have some cause for celebration, their noisy neighbors will not make the playoffs.

In all fairness, the Clippers have done a commendable job. Their stars have been out regularly and they still managed to make it to the play-in tournament.

