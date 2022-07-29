$35 million worth Shaunie O’Neal wants to help Shaquille O’Neal find a new wife

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has his ex-wife, Shaunie O’Neal’s full support to find himself a new wife and remarry

During his 19 years in the NBA, Shaquille O’Neal achieved a lot of feats. He inspired a lot of young kids, instilled fear into the hearts of his opponents, dominated the game, and won the love and affection of the community. While doing all this, he also managed to secure a $292 million bag over 19 years.

However, the 7’1 big wasn’t always perfect. Off the court, his relationships struggled, often due to the big man’s fault. Shaq married Shaunie O’Neal in 2002, and they were together till 2007. In 2009, the couple filed for divorce. Shaq was found to be cheating on Shaunie, and that led to the couple splitting up.

At that time, Shaunie didn’t handle the news well. Once she found out, “I went in that garage, not only did I flatten tires, bust a few windows, I wrote on the hood of his car, ‘I cheat on my wife.’ He had to drive that s–t on four flats, with the message all around it. I drove on the side of his a-s blowing the horn, ’cause I wanted people to like see. Beep the whole ride, the whole ride.”

However, things have since changed between the two.

Shaunie O’Neal wants Shaquille O’Neal to find a wife and be happy

At the time of their divorce, it was hard to imagine Shaq and Shaunie ever being in the same room again. Things were not exactly civil between the two. However, having four children together, they learned how to co-exist, and things have gotten much better between them.

In an interview with Page Six, Shaunie shared how she was rooting for Shaq to find a good woman and remarry.

“When I see Shaq with a new woman I’ll be like, ‘Oh, is this the one. Please let this be the one. Like, girl, stick in there — you got this. We have talked about [it], and we would be at each other’s wedding.”

Shaunie married Keion Henderson in 2022. I guess Shaq couldn’t make their wedding, but Shaunie would look forward to being there for Shaq’s big day.