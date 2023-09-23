351Lb Shaquille O’Neal, Yearning To Skydive, Revealed He Wants To Climb 19,340 Ft Mountain As A Part Of His Bucket List

Shaquille O’Neal is currently in the midst of a big journey of weight loss that is almost near its end. Currently, weighing 351 pounds, Shaq’s aim before this journey began was somewhere between 315 and 330 pounds. Now, just around 20 or so pounds away, his incredible progress will actually allow him to tick some things off his bucket list. As he revealed to People magazine, one of those things is to scale a mountain. To be exact, a 19,340-foot mountain named Kilimanjaro.

There were plenty of things Big Diesel had on his bucket list. Well, over the years, he has been able to check off most of them. However, with his list almost complete, the only thing that has been holding him back is his weight. In fact, Shaq has always been a big fan of scuba diving. Unfortunately, his weight prevented him from enjoying himself, as he almost drowned in the process.

Shaquille O’Neal hopes to climb Mount Kilimanjaro as he continues to progress on his weight loss journey

Recently, Shaquille O’Neal was asked about his bucket list in an interview with People magazine. He revealed that he is actually halfway through it, but there are a few things he still wishes to check off. And, safe to say, these things are pretty hardcore. Like, for example, climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.

That’s right, one of Shaq’s entries on his bucket list is to one day climb the 19,340-foot Mount Kilimanjaro. A feat that will surely cement his place in the annals of history. But, it’s one that even he admits he needs to be in tip-top shape for. Otherwise, things could take a dire turn halfway up the mountain.

Fortunately, seeing as he is currently in the middle of his weight loss journey, he should be able to put on his hiking clothes in no time. What’s more, if he reaches his ideal weight, he’ll be scaling the mountain with the “12-pac” he’s always dreamed of having.

“I’ve thought about it, hiking up to that. But I’ll probably have to get into tip, tip, tip, tip, tip-top shape to do that.”

Hopefully, in the coming years, Shaq will be able to achieve his dreams. From struggling to climb up stairs to perhaps one day climbing a whole mountain, it certainly would be an incredible moment. One that will serve as an inspiration to all those who are on the weight loss journey with him.

Shaq was at his heaviest during his third season with the LA Lakers, weighing 395 pounds

He may be on the road to fitness now, but Shaquille O’Neal wasn’t always the picture of health that he is today. Back in 2002, Shaq weighed his heaviest while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. In his third season there, at the age of 30, The Big Aristotle weighed a whopping 395 pounds. An unhealthy weight, even for a 7’1″ behemoth like him.

But, at the end of the day, that was 21 years ago. Since then, Shaq has been riding the health train and is on his way to hitting his ideal weight. Everyone will be cheering him and supporting him through this last phase as he aims to reach 330 pounds and finally show off his “12-pack”.