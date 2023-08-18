Following Luka Doncic’s Example, Trae Young Joins Stephen Curry’s Rigorous Training Ahead of 2023-24 NBA Schedule’s Release

The NBA recently released the detailed schedule of the 2023-24 season. With the new campaign set to tip off on October 24th, a range of stars are already looking forward to their first games. Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young even shared an image on Instagram recently, of a shared workout that he had with Golden State Warriors superstar, Stephen Curry. The small guard follows in the footsteps of Luka Doncic, who did something very similar at the start of the 2019-20 NBA season, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Stephen Curry, the greatest shooter of all time, is known to have an elite workout that most NBA superstars would have a hard time replicating. His shooting drills have stunned a range of players in the past. And as it turns out, this makes the prospect of training with the Warriors’ legend a huge deal for most players, including both Young and Doncic.

Trae Young trains with Stephen Curry ahead of NBA 2023-24 schedule release

Trae Young seems to be intent on ensuring that he enters the season at his best. He posted multiple photos of a shared workout with Stephen Curry.

The images saw the two engaged in a pickup game. Additionally, Curry was also seen advising Trae. Still only 24, Young is recognized as one of the most gifted players of this generation. The Hawks’ superstar is not the first NBA star to train with Curry, and posted the following caption:

“Even when life’s moving fast, I still take a second.”

Fellow prodigy Luka Doncic had done something similar back in January 2019. Intent on training with Curry, Doncic seemed surprised at the amount of work that he put in. The Mavericks’ superstar had claimed that he appreciated the effort and the fact that Curry was willing to train with him. He also said that he simply wanted to be exposed to Curry’s genius, after training, as per NBC Sports Philadelphia.

NBA announces 2023-24 schedule ahead of October 24th tip-off

The NBA regular season will tip off on October 24th, with a range of high-profile fixtures announced for the first week. This includes a match-up between the Mavericks and the LA Lakers.

The match will be one of 3 recreations of some of the previous season’s playoff matchups. Miami Heat will take on the Boston Celtics and the Warriors will take on the Sacramento Kings.

With a range of high-profile fixtures in the first few days itself, fans will be looking forward to the new season already. The same is true for Trae Young, who seemed determined and willing to learn from Steph. The Warriors’ ace has a lot to offer to the new generation and does not miss any opportunity to help young players.