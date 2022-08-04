37 y/o LeBron James uses his $1 million to add workouts for slimmed down physique and core stability ahead of Lakers 2023 campaign

LeBron James at age 37, has added a variety of workouts to his list going into his 20th year in the NBA to help his core stability.

LeBron James is truly an anomaly in the sporting world. At 37 years of age with two sons who play basketball at the high school level, ‘The Chosen One’ continues to prove why he had the aforementioned nickname bestowed upon him at merely 16 years old while at St. Vincent-St. Mary in Ohio.

The 19x All-Star recently said on ‘The Shop’ that he feels as though he’s currently in his prime despite going into Year 20. His averages from last season were nothing short of spectacular and it truly feels as though LeBron James is actually still in his prime and might go the ‘Tim Brady route’ of playing perhaps into his mid-40s.

The unprecedented play of James is mainly attributed to his stellar off-season workouts and conditioning. It was reported many years ago that he spends well over $1 million in keeping himself in shape per year and in all honesty, that number must be much higher than reported.

Everything from personal chefs to personal trainers along with the latest recovery methods while living in Los Angeles would certainly rack up a hefty bill. However, at the core of it all is the workouts themselves.

LeBron James shows off his workouts going into the 2023 season.

LeBron James has always been active on Instagram during the offseason. When he isn’t trying to lip-sync to the newest releases in rap, he’s showcasing his latest array of workouts that he indulges in to keep himself in shape all year round.

The video below is narrated by Dr. Rajpal Brar, Doctor of Physio-Therapy and he breaks down several of James’s latest workouts. The workouts seems to be heavily focused on further strengthening the core. This has led fans to believe that perhaps ‘The King’ will be looking to slim down this year.

Well, that may actually be the case as pictures that he posted on Instagram while working out with his sons makes it seem as though he’s below his usual weight of around 250lbs.

