Basketball

Kevin Durant shut $1.4 billion worth Rihanna up with a monster 38-point outburst against LeBron James

Kevin Durant shut $1.4 billion Rihanna up with a monster 38-point outburst against LeBron James in 2017 Finals
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"Tom Brady lost $1 million for deflating footballs, but Deshaun Watson will lose only $345,000 for assaulting women?": Contract loophole allows Browns QB to recover most of his $230 million contract
Next Article
Peyton Manning's $248.73 million fortune and fifth richest man Bill Gates are changing sports security in a massive way
NBA Latest Post
Kevin Durant shut $1.4 billion Rihanna up with a monster 38-point outburst against LeBron James in 2017 Finals
Kevin Durant shut $1.4 billion worth Rihanna up with a monster 38-point outburst against LeBron James

Kevin Durant is not someone to take things lightly, and going into his first Finals…