Basketball

3x NBA champ wants the Lakers to sign Pacers’ $20 million duo alongside Patrick Beverley

The Los Angeles Lakers are two pieces away from garnering a reputation as being a legit contender for the NBA championship.
Anujit Vijayakumar

Previous Article
Peyton Manning dumped stake in $2.9 Billion worth Papa John’s amidst ‘national anthem’ controversy
Next Article
F1 Circuit Zandvoort 2022 Streams, Time and Schedule : When and Where to watch Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix Main Race?
NBA Latest Post
The Los Angeles Lakers are two pieces away from garnering a reputation as being a legit contender for the NBA championship.
3x NBA champ wants the Lakers to sign Pacers’ $20 million duo alongside Patrick Beverley

The Los Angeles Lakers are two pieces away from garnering a reputation as being a…