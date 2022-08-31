3x NBA champ wants the Lakers to sign Pacers’ $20 million duo alongside Patrick Beverley

The Los Angeles Lakers are two pieces away from garnering a reputation as being a legit contender for the NBA championship.

The LA Lakers have had an abysmal past couple of years, to put it mildly. Despite their 2020 championship triumph, the Lakers have gotten a reality check in each of the last two years.

In what was seen as a solution to the recurring injury woes, suffered by their ‘All-Star’ duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the front office acquired ‘All-Star’ Russell Westbrook in 2021.

Despite the warnings of many, they went ahead with the trade, which saw them pay a hefty price, for an ailing and declining star. It’s safe to say the Lakers mortgaged their future with the trade.

The trade did not bode well for the franchise. They eventually missed the playoffs, in what was arguably the most disappointing season in the 17-time NBA champion’s history.

New look Lakers with Patrick Beverly, need a complementary cast, with the Indiana Pacers duo being the ideal solution!

With the offseason underway, the Lakers have remained engaged and proactive throughout the summer. From acquiring numerous young, energetic, and athletic free agents, to addressing their most trivial issue, the Lakers have made moves.

The Lakers have officially traded 21-year-old Talen Horton Tucker, for the defensive menace, Patrick Beverly. The acquisition of Beverly comes right on cue, for new head coach Darvin Ham, who has placed an emphasis on defense.

The Purple and Gold, are reportedly still in the hunt for valuable pieces, who could enhance their current roster. Any deal would involve the organization parting ways with Westbrook, and their remaining two first-round picks of the decade.

However, the Pacers duo of Buddy Hield and Myles Turner could be the remedy the franchise requires, according to three-time NBA champion, Rick Fox.

The ‘shooting guard’ and the ‘center’, possess all the weapons, i.e, defense and shooting, which could favor the LA side. These are attributes and skills that the current roster in LA lack.

These moves could bolster the LA franchise to championship contention, and with LeBron James and a healthy Anthony Davis, it’ll be wise to not count the Los Angeles Lakers out.

