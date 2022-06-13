“$4.5 Million is a small price to turn Jordan Poole into prime Michael Jordan!”: Warriors Twitter contemplate getting courtside seats filled with ‘baddies’ for Poole

Warriors Twitter is looking to raise $4.5 million to fill the courtside exclusively with ‘Baddies’ for Jordan Poole

The Golden State Warriors are heading back home, after tying the series yet again. The final 3 games would now decide which team gets the 2022 NBA Championship. It has been a roller coaster ride so far, with Stephen Curry making sure the Dubs stay afloat in the series. He’s averaged 34.3 points per contest so far in the Finals.

Steph hasn’t received a lot of consistent help so far in this series. Klay Thompson found his rhythm in Game 3, but has been lacking in the other games. Jordan Poole had a great Game 2, but he’s been on and off as well. Draymond Green plays one awful game of defense, followed by a good one, and that’s the trend so far.

In order for the Dubs to win, they’d need to get Steph some help, and Dubnation knows just how. Watching how JP turned his Game 2 performance after seeing some ‘baddies’ courtside, Warrior fans believe that is the way to go.

$4.5 Million to secure all courtside seats with ‘baddies’ for Jordan Poole

Tickets at Chase Center are never cheap, especially with the way Stephen Curry has been playing. However, come Finals time, their prices just skyrocketed. Courtside tickets to the NBA Finals at Chase Center sold for as high as $15,000 to $20,000.

A Twitter user did the math, and to secure all the courtside seats would cost roughly around $4.5 Million.

“I did the math, it would cost roughly $4.5 million dollars to stock courtside seats at Chase exclusively with “Baddies” for Jordan Poole.” math and image by /u/scrambled_cable pic.twitter.com/rj3k1vwzVM — r/Warriors (@GSWReddit) June 12, 2022

Warrior loyals were ready to chip in their contributions to get Jordan Poole going.

Joe Lacob and Bob Myers getting Chase ready for tomorrow.. pic.twitter.com/ITowzqJNmS — Crypⓣo D (@Crypto__D1) June 12, 2022

Jordan Poole when bad bitches be watchin pic.twitter.com/cbiWS88Kky — DHC-ARCH (@DHCArch) June 12, 2022

Where do I contribute? — Stephanie McCarroll (@SoCaliSteph) June 12, 2022

Small price to pay pic.twitter.com/HkYeVsdRp7 — who’s guarding 30-3-11 (@The_Regend) June 12, 2022

I’m sure Joe Lacob wouldn’t mind helping the cause and making the dream a reality.

A lot is expected of the Dubs tomorrow, and every small step matters.