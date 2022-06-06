“Jordan Poole saw two HOT Girls sitting courtside and channeled his inner Stephen Curry!”: Warriors’ young star shares how he elevated his game at the end of 3rd Quarter

Warriors’ Jordan Poole had a slow start in Game 2, only to nail two deep threes, including a half-court shot, to end the 3rd Quarter

The Golden State Warriors bounced back last night and won Game 2. With this win, they’ve tied the series at one apiece before they head to Boston for the next two games. Stephen Curry was his usual brilliant self. He scored 29 points as the Warriors blew out the Celtics 107-88.

Steph had a 21-point 1st quarter in Game 1, and a 14-point 3rd quarter last night. The Warriors brought the defensive intensity they lacked in the 4th quarter of Game 1. Along with defense, other players like Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney, and more also started contributing to the scoring. With Poole shooting the ball, pressure was lifted off Steph’s shoulders, and the Warriors’ offense became free flowing again.

Also Read: “We have a little competition going, and Jordan Poole took the lead tonight”: Stephen Curry lauds the guard’s buzzer-beating half-court shot, highlighting its importance for GSW’s momentum

Jordan Poole shot the ball much better tonight, as compared to Game 1. If Poole can keep giving this kind of output for the rest of the series, the Warriors would have an easier path ahead.

The real reason Jordan Poole flipped his game in the 3rd quarter

In the first half of the game, Poole had 3 points, shooting 1/5 from the field. Many expected a repeat of Game 1, and the onus of scoring to fall on Curry again. However, once Poole checked in the 3rd quarter, he hit two deep treys in the final 40 seconds of the 3rd quarter. One of those shots was a half-court buzzer beater.

HALF-COURT POOLE PARTY 💦 pic.twitter.com/iKmG8lX8Bg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 6, 2022

Jordan Poole says he just made more opportunities for himself.

JP talks about what he did different tonight compared to Game 1 pic.twitter.com/upjUzeY0JP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 6, 2022

However, we all know what the real reason was.

nah Jordan Poole saw them baddies on the courside and started to act like a menace on the court aint no way😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/q3TaOEDFM5 — icet1 (@eccovirtual_gs) June 6, 2022

Also Read: “It always starts with Stephen Curry, even when Kevin Durant was here, our offense started with Steph”: Draymond Green praises Warriors’ MVP while taking shots at Nets’ star

As a Warriors fan, it doesn’t matter to us. Whatever worked for Poole, we hope it can keep happening for the rest of the way.