4 Moves Victor Wembanyama Can Add to Make Him Unstoppable, Including Hakeem’s Dream Shake

Victor Wembanyama lived up to the expectations placed on his shoulders during his rookie season. The big man was the best player for a miserable Spurs side, averaging 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 3.6 blocks per game. Wemby’s historic campaign was capped with the Rookie of the Year award.

Standing at 7ft 4, the Frenchman displayed his versatility. As a true “unicorn” should, Wembanyama can dribble, shoot, pass, rebound, and defend equally well. His all-round capability is a trait that made him difficult to guard.

The 20-year-old made use of several long-range shooting moves in the 2023-2024 season. However, as his performance is expected to take a massive leap during his second campaign, the center can make himself even more unstoppable by adding these four post moves to his offensive arsenal.

Hakeem Olajuwon’s Dream Shake

Olajuwon devised a lethal offensive move during his playing days–the “Dream Shake”. The strategy was simple yet effective–receive the ball in the low post and use a series of pivots at an uncanny speed to fake the defender. More than often, this move led to a wide-open look that Olajuwon would cap off with a dunk.

Wemby will massively benefit from this move. By pivoting his long legs, the youngster could create a significant amount of space between his opponent. Wemby’s ability to finish at the rim will allow him to record multiple points. As a collateral benefit, mastering this move will result in improved hand-eye coordination.

Unlike Olajuwon, Wemby is also a capable shooter. This enables him to add another possibility to the move – pivot away from the basket and knock down a mid-range jumper.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Sky Hook

Kareem found the perfect way to use his height to an advantage. With the ball in his stretched right hand, Jabbar would extend his left leg and flick the ball high over his defenders. He’d also extend his left arm to add another layer of safety from the opponent. By constantly using this move, Jabbar was able to reach #1 on the NBA’s scoring list before his retirement.

One of the most unstoppable moves in NBA history… watch some of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's most memorable skyhook's from his career. #BHMpic.twitter.com/0Az0PvJlEd — NBA History (@NBAHistory) February 15, 2021

Wembanyama has proven to have a great touch around the rim. Hence, it won’t take him long to master this move if practiced regularly. Due to his longer wingspan, he could utilize this move in the mid and high-post areas as well.

If multiple defenders even clogged the paint with hopes of stealing the ball, Wemby can put his court vision to display by finding the open player.

Dirk Nowitzki’s one-legged fadeaway

Dirk was one of the first sharpshooting big men in the league. The German would have his back to the defender, pivot a step back, and fade away. Nowitzki would also lift one leg off the ground, getting fouled by his opponents frequently.

Celebrating @swish41 39th Birthday today(!) Take a Closer Look at Dirk Nowitzki's Patented One Leg Fadeaway pic.twitter.com/k3qmyx5xmx — NBA History (@NBAHistory) June 19, 2017

With an average jump shot release point of almost ten feet, Wemby’s fadeaway would make it impossible for any player to block this shot.

This move will be handy in multiple situations–iso matchups, post-ups, and pick-and-rolls. The French prodigy showed off his long-range shooting in the previous campaign, knocking down 128 three-pointers. He can add his twist to the move by making use of it beyond the three-point arc.

Tim Duncan’s Bank Shot

Duncan was lauded for being one of the most fundamentally strong players in the league’s history. His style of play wasn’t flashy, but made use of simple moves to find immense success in his career. The bank shot was one of many effective moves used by the Spurs legend.

There is some illogical perception about the usage of the backboard. For unknown reasons, shots involving the backboards are regarded as a “fluke”. However, Duncan disregarded such narratives. He would position himself in such a way that the backboard was always visible and proceeded to bank the shot in.

If Wembanyama learns this move, it will be a reliable way for him to score from the mid-range. While he’s a great player in the paint, he often gets fouled by stronger opponents. He can lower his indulgence in such physical battles.

This will also enable Wemby to elongate his career by preventing horrific injuries that may come from an unwise matchup.