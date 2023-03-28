4-time Champion Shaquille O’Neal Posts Michael Jordan’s Iconic Move on his Instagram Story

Michael Jordan is undoubtedly a legend not just in the sport of basketball, but in the industry as a whole. The man wowed the world for 14 seasons, establishing himself as one of the greatest players the NBA has ever seen.

He has been an inspiration to many NBA superstars and has received the appreciation of both modern and veteran stars alike. In fact, one former player who recently showered praise on His Airness is Shaquille O’Neal.

The Big Aristotle idolized Jordan ever since he entered the league. And, being the active influencer that he is, Shaq decided he needed to share a post highlighting the brilliance of Jordan. In particular, his infamous dunk on Patrick Ewing.

Shaquille O’Neal shares post of Michael Jordan and his infamous dunk on Patrick Ewing

Since being drafted in 1984, Michael Jordan has left crowds stunned with his amazing plays. There are so many of them to choose from, it’s hard to pick the best one.

Well, Shaquille O’Neal has locked in his answer. The four-time NBA Champion showed his appreciation for the six-time NBA Champion on his Instagram. Sharing a video of one of MJ’s most iconic moves.

The move in question was His Airness’ downright disrespectful dunk on Patrick Ewing during the 1991 NBA Playoffs. One that had fans marveling at Jordan’s insane physical and mental prowess.

@SHAQ showing some love for His Airness, Michael Jordan. Hard to forget the way MJ posterized Patrick Ewing on this play!!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HZrBzkGTrB — Nithin Joseph (@NithinWriter) March 28, 2023

It was a dunk that was heard around the world. A dunk that Shaq didn’t forget, a dunk that Mike didn’t forget, and certainly a dunk that Patrick Ewing will never be allowed to forget.

Shaq once humiliated MJ in a friendly one-on-one back in 1996

Michael Jordan may have an iconic dunk on Patrick Ewing, but he can’t say the same with Shaquille O’Neal. In fact, Shaq once humiliated his fellow Hall of Famer in a friendly one-on-one game. The two faced off against each other during the pre-game workout in the 1996 All-Star Game. And, despite the jovial nature of the matchup, there was nothing MJ could do against the dominant force that is the Big Diesel.

At the end of the day, it was all just fun and games. But, one cannot help but imagine what a one-on-one between the two would have actually looked like in a serious game.