4 Y/O Bronny James Marveling at LeBron James Playing Against Kobe Bryant Resurfaces Post Lakers Draft

Bronny James was recently drafted by the Lakers as their 55th pick in the second round. The 19-year-old will now join his dad, LeBron James, as part of the Lakers roster, which will be a historic feat in the NBA. This bizarre scenario prompted fans to dig up an old clip of Bronny, where he is mesmerized by the fact that his father played against the late, great Kobe Bryant.

Over the years we have seen Bronny pay homage to the late veteran on several occasions, but it’s refreshing to see that the newly recruited Lakers star was a Kobe fan since the very beginning.

When Bronny was just four years old, he accompanied his father, who was a Cleveland Cavalier at the time, to a game against the LA Lakers. In the recently resurfaced clip, Bronny and LeBron can be seen having a conversation.

“Who was I playing against tonight?” LeBron asked. The then four-year-old Bronny replied, “The Lakers.” After LeBron asked him again, “Who was on the other team…What’s his name?” Bronny replied, “Kobe.”

However, Bronny is not the only one in the James clan who is a lifelong fan of Kobe. Towards the end of the clip, LeBron can be heard telling Kobe after their game, “I look up to you.”

Moreover, King James’ youngest son Bryce is also a huge fan of the Mamba and is often seen wearing clothes with Kobe’s face printed on them. When it comes to repping Kobe’s name and legacy, Bronny isn’t far behind either. The 19-year-old recently unveiled that he prefers wearing Kobe’s shoes for games.

During his conversation with Complex‘s Joe La Puma, he said, “It’s difficult. It’s a lot to choose from…it’s really like whatever I’m feeling that day. You know, Kyries, Kobes, Brons…really just like whatever I’m feeling that day I put them on.”

Even in the recent Draft Combine, Bronny was seen wearing the Kobe 4 Protro “Philly.” It’s clear that the whole family holds the late legend in very high regard.

From being a fan of Kobe to becoming part of the same family that he represented for two decades must be a surreal feeling for the 19-year-old. The Lakers recently announced that Bronny will wear the #9 jersey when he laces up for the franchise.