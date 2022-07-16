$400 million Charles Barkley was called out by Tim Duncan’s girlfriend for being misogynistic

Tim Duncan’s girlfriend Vanessa Macias rallies San Antonio women in response to Charles Barkley’s disparaging remarks.

Leave it to Charles Barkley to perform the mental gymnastics required to find a link between the NBA and San Antonio women to repeatedly bash the latter.

Barkley’s fat-shaming act has been running for years. In the early 2000s, he joined TNT’s Inside the NBA and won Emmys (multiple times) for his studio banter, which included bashing an entire city of women.

Charles Barkley. The broadcaster has come under fire after an article criticized his long running on-air gag making fun of San Antonio women. Now, he’s being accused of fat shaming! Looks like we won’t be seeing the controversial joke return on air anytime soon. #NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/zLwzWBNuAM — ATHLETES CREATIVE TRAP (@retweetact) June 16, 2021

Barkley didn’t have the most excellent things to say about San Antonio’s women. The ladies, as expected weren’t thrilled.

Sir Charles made disparaging remarks about the city’s female population and then reveled in his lack of remorse.

The city was eager to prove Barkley wrong when he and the TNT Inside the NBA crew arrived in town for the Western Conference Finals.

Tim Duncan’s girlfriend rallies San Antonio women in response to Charles Barkley’s disparaging remarks

Tim Duncan’s girlfriend Vanessa Macias led the anti-Barkley brigade after his fat joke comments. Macias hit back at Chuck during Game 1 of the 2014 Western Conference Semifinals.

TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley has had some negative things to say about San Antonio, Texas. Chuck spoke about the women of San Antonio in a fairly direct and not-so-subtle jab at them.

“There are some big ol’ women down there,” Barkley said. “For Weight Watchers, that’s a gold mine.” “I’m sure they sold a lot of churros,” Barkley speculated. “They most likely set a record for churros.” There are some lovely ladies. But there are some big ones. Turn it off if you don’t like me or the show,” Barkley said. “Hell will freeze over if you wait for me to apologise.”

The city of San Antonio appeared to take it in stride. Some very attractive women were seen on camera wearing shirts that read “Barkley doesn’t know”. Vanessa Macias, the girlfriend of Spurs forward Tim Duncan, is one of those girls.

Barkley chimed in at that point.

“That woman isn’t from here; she was flown in from Dallas,” Barkley explained. “I swear to you, those girls aren’t from San Antonio.” They were flown in from Houston and Dallas.”

A slew of recent tweets with the keywords “Charles Barkley” and “women” demonstrated the impact of his remarks. Twitter users, mostly men, were hailing the joke as the “funniest ongoing TV joke.”

$400 million man Charles Barkley doesn’t know! Says Tim Duncan’s Girlfriend Vanessa Macias

