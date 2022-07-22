$400 million worth Shaquille O’Neal played ‘spy’ by tracking ex-wife Shaunie O’Neal’s car with a device to hide affairs

Shaquille O’Neal and Shaunie O’Neal divorced in 2011, and Shaq took full blame for the split. However, it also appears he was playing a double agent role.

Shaquille O’Neal has a crazy life outside his career, and once in a while, we get to see that side of him. Specifically, we’ve seen it a lot with his interview on E News Daily Pop.

Of course, Shaq’s NBA career is one people dream about. The LA legend was the catalyst of the Lakers dynasty in the 2000s. He was the star of a team that won three titles in a row, forming a dynamic duo with Kobe Bryant.

There was nobody who could stop Shaq back in the day. He was the most dominant physical force to have ever played basketball, and he completely owned the paint.

Shaq was a menace on both sides of the ball. He could control the paint with his size, deterring anyone who dared to enter. We haven’t seen anyone dominant the inside game quite like Shaq since his glory days. Back then, he was an absolute beast to watch.

Also Read: Billionaire Michael Jordan’s 2K23 face hilariously compared to ‘Michael Cooper’s’ as 2K developers mocked

Shaquille O’Neal reportedly tracked Shaunie O’Neal

In 2020, the $400 million net worth Shaquille O’Neal was sued by Shaunie O’Neal for reportedly tracking her. He had apparently placed a tracking device on Shaunie’s car.

The 7 footer has gained quite the reputation as a womanizer. His marriage with Shaunie O’Neal broke off after he admitted to cheating on her with multiple women. Shaq had to pay $100,000 in child support as well.

During their marriage, Shaq was scared Shaunie would find about his mistress Vanessa Lopez, so he spied on her movements. According to the lawsuit filed in 2020, Shaq was also mixed up with the Miami police to hide his affair, and he hired a third party company to keep track of her movements.

EgyptSaidSo.com: Shaq Spies & Plants Tracking Device On Shaunie’s Car?: According to a few sources, there are… http://bit.ly/o2ihig — EGYPT SHERROD (@EgyptSaidSo) August 4, 2011

Also Read: Charles Barkley’s self-destructive behavior led to a $700,000 payday