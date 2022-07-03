$400 million worth Shaquille O’Neal spends $23,000 on gas/month refueling on a massive 7,000 gallons

Shaquille O’Neal is a big man, and he’s also a big spender. Known for lavish purchases that would make your head spin, Shaq also spends a lot on gas.

The former Lakers legend is currently one of the hosts of the famous ‘Inside the NBA’ segment on ESPN where he finds new and hilarious ways to discuss and analyze the NBA.

There have been countless stories of how Shaquille O’Neal has spent egregious amounts of money at once. He holds the record for the largest purchase in Walmart history amongst other things, and so he holds a reputation for being a big spender.

Shaq’s net worth is enough to cater towards his lifestyle, but it also sometimes makes for some crazy stories.

26 years ago today was the last day of the Shaq & Penny era. They were both just 24 years old and only played 3 seasons together. pic.twitter.com/AMbLLIwMWr — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 27, 2022

Shaquille ONeal spends $23,000 a month on gas

Through his career and wise investments, Shaq has built a massive $400 million net worth. The Lakers legend made most of his money after his playing days.

He profits off good financial decisions like many athletes do, and he’s also making a good deal of money with Inside the NBA. That’s how he affords his lavish lifestyle.

Shaq also needs that much money given how much fuel he consumes. Once, Shaq revealed that he used to consume nearly 7,000 gallons of fuel a month.

Adding that up, it comes out to $23,000 a month. Taking that figure and extrapolating it to year, Shaq spends $276,000 a year on just gas.

Sure, Shaq is a rich man, but that value seems absurdly high. How much would you have to drive to take up 7,000 gallons of fuel? Definitely a lot, and Shaq knows it. The carbon footprint he’s leaving behind is massive.

Shaq also has some creative advice on how to spend money on fuel. He once got into a debate on Inside the NBA about the best way to refuel, and his logic was absolutely sound.

with gas prices on the rise, here’s a bit of advice on fuel strategy from shaq himself. lmao @ ernie pondering his life. pic.twitter.com/rhxzpUEkLQ — scott.fw.png (@_scottjohnson) February 25, 2022

