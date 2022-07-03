“Bryce James was like five inches shorter than Bronny James a year ago”: Billionaire LeBron James’ son’s growth spurt has NBA fans losing their minds

LeBron James’ sons Bryce James and Bronny James are both looking to make it to the NBA, and Bryce’s new look has fans absolutely amazed.

Bryce and Bronny are both making it through high school, and if their dad has his way, he’ll look to play with at least one of them before he retires. Of course, it’ll be Bronny James, the older son, who will get that privilege and what a privilege it’ll be.

James was a one-of-a-kind player back in high school. He was labeled ‘The Chosen One’ well before he had set foot in an NBA arena. His potential was that great. People were ready to call him Michael Jordan’s successor as a teenager.

That’s why LeBron never went to college. He didn’t need to. He was the consensus number one overall pick coming out of teenager over established college greats like Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony.

15 year-old LeBron James drops 25 points in his first high school state championship game…as a FRESHMAN. 22 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/JY2AnlYuSx — LeBron History 🏀 (@bronhistory) March 25, 2022

Bryce James’ growth spurt has fans comparing LeBron James’ sons, Bronny James comes under fire

Between Bronny and Bryce, it’s way too early to say who’s going to have the better career going forward, but fans already seem to be jumping on the train.

Bryce seems to have had a growth spurt in the past year, and his latest picture seems to confirm that. Bryce looks massive and super tall, perhaps even taller than Bronny.

In 2021, Bryce was noted to be 6’4″ at just 14 years old, and he’s still growing as his latest picture suggests. Bronny, meanwhile, is about 6’3″. Just take a look at this picture.

Fans wanted to compare Bronny to Bryce already.

This dude was like 5 inches shorter than Bronny a year ago — Luka Doncic’s Burner (@HookahDoncic_77) July 3, 2022

He’s a sleeper. Gonna be much better than Bronny. Will actually make the league and be a helluva player — Johnny Uniteus (@UniteusJohnny) July 3, 2022

He’s growth is crazy he’s the better shooter out of all of them he could possibly be really good definitely rooting for Bryce to become a top recruit and play for @DukeMBB one day — 💙Lord Seventh🇭🇹 (@TokesMarley) July 3, 2022

