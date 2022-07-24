Basketball

400M Shaquille O’Neal gets scammed for $150K by the Cannabis industry

400M Shaquille O'Neal gets scammed for $150K by the Cannabis industry
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"I can't let it go man..., it's not possible for me to forget that phase" - Daniel Cormier discusses why his defeats to Jon Jones still bother him
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
400M Shaquille O'Neal gets scammed for $150K by the Cannabis industry
400M Shaquille O’Neal gets scammed for $150K by the Cannabis industry

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal files a lawsuit against his former marijuana business partner, alleging mismanagement…