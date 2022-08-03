+420 on Luka Doncic to win the MVP as he starts his $215 million contract year and sheds weight

Is it time for Slovenia Mania? Will Luka Doncic rise up to his potential and snatch the MVP award this year? All signs point towards it!

The Dallas Mavericks went from potential threat to potential usurpers. They were just 7 wins shy of winning the NBA title. Their run to the trophy was cut short but the resurrection of another juggernaut, the Golden State Warriors.

In their glorious run to the Western Conference Finals, one player truly shed all doubts and emerged from his cocoon, it was Luka Doncic.

There were question marks surrounding his ability to win series and whether he would be a first-round player all his life. He quickly proved them all wrong by staging a stunning comeback against the Phoenix Suns.

The proclamation had been heard all over the NBA, the usurper was here. But he didn’t possess the mettle to snatch the crown, just yet.

Things might change this year though, as he will look to challenge for the title and take the crown from the King. As the odds suggest, Luka might be the favorite to win the MVP.

Looks like @FDSportsbook has Luka Doncic running away with new hardware after next season 🏆 Time to hammer down or fade, @CPBetting? 💸 pic.twitter.com/JAqzghgmIc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 2, 2022

Luka Doncic gets +420 odds on winning the MVP, ahead of starting his new max contract, and he’s lost weight!

It looks as though, Luka is deadly serious about this coming year. Photos have been popping up on social media and he looks like he is in shape. He has shed a lot of weight by the looks of it and the NBA may not be ready for what is to come.

The new-look Luka Doncic is causing waves on social media after being known to let himself loose in the summer. Does Luka slimming down spell trouble for NBA defenses? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6xWvrZ4uxQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 2, 2022

Bookmakers have given Luka Doncic the best odds to win the MVP alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. Both players will be looking to conquer the kingdom, each charging from a different front.

Luka, however, looks like he has the most to prove, coming so close, reaching the cusp of excellence, and just falling short will be nothing short of a motivating factor for Dallas’ superstar.

Place your money, put down that $100, and you are most likely to win back $420, at the very least, not to mention the bragging rights for getting your bet right.

Luka Doncic is here for the hardware and we agree with the bookkeepers. Stay tuned to this space for more coverage on Luka Doncic.

