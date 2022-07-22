“Luka Doncic setup hookah at the mansion”: Shaquille O’Neal-ovich narrates $25M Mavs star’s European hospitality

Recently, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal was treated to some European hospitality by Luka Doncic and Goran Dragic.

It’s been a little over a month into the NBA’s off-season as the fraternity unwinds from the vigorous 8-month schedule. While he might have hung his player boots, Shaquille O’Neal continues to be an active part of the league, donning the role of a co-panelist on Inside the NBA and having his podcast.

Thus the four-time champion decided to head to Europe on vacation, bumping into players Luka Doncic and Goran Dragic, who belong to the same continent. Recently, a clip of DJ Diesel and Luka partying at an event in Croatia went viral. The Mavs guard joined the seven-foot Shaq behind the booth.

Shaq and Luka Doncic having a blast showing off their moves on a DJ booth 😂 🕺 (via @antune808)pic.twitter.com/kAjChfYlMZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 15, 2022

Nonetheless, both Shaq and Luka would further spend time together, with the latter treating the Lakers legend to some European hospitality close to his hometown. Luka wasn’t the only one ensuring the former seven-foot enjoys his stay, with fellow Slovenian Goran Dragic playing co-host.

Also read: A Scientist asked Shaquille O’Neal for his urine and sweat sample and the reason will leave you in splits

During a recent episode of his podcast, Shaq revealed how Luka and Dragic made sure his European tour was one to be remembered.

Shaquille O’Neal reminisces Luka Doncic and Goran Dragic treating him to the perfect European welcome.

No matter which generation, Shaq is revered by a host of NBA players. The fifteen-time All-Star is one of the most dominant players in history. Thus when Luka and Dragic caught up with the Lakers legend, they’d ensure to pamper the former seven-foot center, something for which O’Neal expressed his gratitude.

“Shout out to Luka,” said Shaq. “When I arrived in Luka’s town, some people picked me up, they drove me to a mansion that Luka had set up for me. I had the pizza there, I had the hookah there, I had the fruit, they escorted me to the show. Luka said, ‘Shaq, ain’t nothing going to happen to you when you’re in my town, Mr. O’Nealovich’ — that’s what they called me. So shout out to Luka and Goran Dragic because their people really set it up for me.”

Via: The Dallas Morning News

The 50-year-old mentioned how he had originally planned to stay at a hotel but would shift to a mansion on arrangements done by Luka. Nevertheless, Luka and Dragic would make sure Shaq would have iconic memories of Slovenia.

Also read: “Kobe Bryant’s so awesome and handsome and has really nice natural teeth?” : Shaquille O’Neal gets hilariously pranked in a 2K commercial