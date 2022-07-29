43 y/o Wilt Chamberlain demolished 6’9 Magic Johnson with 4 UCLA freshman 10 years after retirement

Wilt Chamberlain is one of the great anomalies of basketball.

A supreme athlete whose physical gifts are unparalleled, Wilt the Stilt was a phenomenon in the world of sport. Chamberlain is to date the only player to ever score 100 points in a game or to average 50 points for a season.

Wilt Chamberlain was frequently referred to as a freak of nature with good effect. There are so many legendary stories associated with Wilt that each one seems more incredible than the next.

Wilt’s longevity was another facet that created a lot of appeal to Wilt’s legacy. If a player has to be deemed worthy of a shot at the NBA aged 50, he definitely is a physical marvel.

A story described by legendary coach Larry Brown portrays a picture regarding the legend that is Wilt. And this story also features another legend and fellow LA Laker, Earvin Magic Johnson too.

What did Larry Brown mention about Wilt and Magic?

Larry Brown, then the head coach of the UCLA Bruins, was witness to an all-time great pick-up basketball game. Magic Johson was renowned for hosting epic pick-up games in the UCLA gym.

One such game featured an NBA-heavy team led by Magic facing off against 4 UCLA Bruins and a 43-year-old Wilt Chamberlain.

What followed was a display that shook Larry Brown.

After a dispute regarding a goaltend/block by Chamberlain, Wilt called a game to twelve against Magic’s team. Wilt proceeded to ceremoniously reject shots from Magic and Co. and destroy them.

This was a 43-year-old a few years away from his NBA retirement against active pros. And not just active pros, the cream of the cream, including All-Star and reigning Finals MVP Magic Johnson.

This must definitely come as a humbling lesson to Magic who allegedly picked up his ball and left after Wilt’s thrashing.

However good you are, Wilt Chamberlain shall remain the apex standard for human physicality. The man was a marvel beyond comprehension and his athletic abilities shall remain unmatched.

