“He Blocked Every Shot”: When 43-year-old Wilt Chamberlain Schooled Magic Johnson over a Goal Tending Dispute

Two-time NBA champion Wilt Chamberlain once brought Magic Johnson down to earth at 43 years of age. When he dominated the five-time NBA champion in a pickup game of basketball.

Wilt Chamberlian’s luster needs no introduction. The man was a trendsetter and record-breaker. Chamberlain made a career of his freakish athleticism, which enabled him to engrave himself in basketball history and pave the way for stars of future generations.

One such future star that took inspiration from Chamberlain was Los Angeles Lakers legend, Magic Johnson. Johnson rewrote the history books through his own accolades over a career spanning 13 years.



Although, right as he was coming into his own, the young star had to be reminded that even though he was the present and future of the NBA, he was no match for someone of the stature of Wilt. The amusing aspect of the prompt was it was made by Chamberlain himself.

Wilt Chamberlain once schooled Magic Johnson at 43 years of age

In 2012, during an episode of NBA TV, former head coach Larry Brown delved into the topic. Brown recalled the time when Chamberlain played Magic Johnson in a pickup game at UCLA. Keep in mind, Brown was the UCLA coach during the time.

Magic at the time assembled quite the star-studded squad which included former NBA All-Stars and NBA champions, James Worthy, Byron Scott, Bernard King, and A.C Green. Chamberlain in contrast employed the services of UCLA freshmen.

Brown recollected the incident and said:

“It was game point; Magic soars a skyhook and Wilt blocks it, Magic calls game [insinutating Chamberlain’s block was a goaltend]. And Wilt says, ‘that wasn’t goaltending, that was a clean block.’ and Magic took the ball and said, ‘game over, next’. “And Wilt said, ’hey coach, was it goaltend?’ I said, ‘no, that was a clean block.’ Magic says, ‘what do you think he’s gonna say? they’re his kids.’

Brown continued: