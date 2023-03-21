“He Blocked Every Shot”: When 43-year-old Wilt Chamberlain Schooled Magic Johnson over a Goal Tending Dispute
Anujit Vijayakumar
|Published 21/03/2023
Two-time NBA champion Wilt Chamberlain once brought Magic Johnson down to earth at 43 years of age. When he dominated the five-time NBA champion in a pickup game of basketball.
Wilt Chamberlian’s luster needs no introduction. The man was a trendsetter and record-breaker. Chamberlain made a career of his freakish athleticism, which enabled him to engrave himself in basketball history and pave the way for stars of future generations.
One such future star that took inspiration from Chamberlain was Los Angeles Lakers legend, Magic Johnson. Johnson rewrote the history books through his own accolades over a career spanning 13 years.
Although, right as he was coming into his own, the young star had to be reminded that even though he was the present and future of the NBA, he was no match for someone of the stature of Wilt. The amusing aspect of the prompt was it was made by Chamberlain himself.
Wilt Chamberlain once schooled Magic Johnson at 43 years of age
In 2012, during an episode of NBA TV, former head coach Larry Brown delved into the topic. Brown recalled the time when Chamberlain played Magic Johnson in a pickup game at UCLA. Keep in mind, Brown was the UCLA coach during the time.
Magic at the time assembled quite the star-studded squad which included former NBA All-Stars and NBA champions, James Worthy, Byron Scott, Bernard King, and A.C Green. Chamberlain in contrast employed the services of UCLA freshmen.
Brown recollected the incident and said:
“It was game point; Magic soars a skyhook and Wilt blocks it, Magic calls game [insinutating Chamberlain’s block was a goaltend]. And Wilt says, ‘that wasn’t goaltending, that was a clean block.’ and Magic took the ball and said, ‘game over, next’. “And Wilt said, ’hey coach, was it goaltend?’ I said, ‘no, that was a clean block.’ Magic says, ‘what do you think he’s gonna say? they’re his kids.’
Brown continued:
“And Wilt says ‘alright, look we’re gonna play a game ‘till 12. We’ll do it again. Winners stay and there would be no more shots made at this basket.’ He blocked every shot. 43-years old. He was blocking everything. It was unbelievable.”
Long after his retirement in light of the culmination of the 1972-1973 campaign, Chamberlain continued to remain indulged in the sport. He often participated in trivial games well into his 40s. At the time of the occurrence of the scenario, Wilt was believed to be 43.
The story by Brown on Chamberlain comes as no surprise given that it was his hallmark to use his athleticism to his advantage to excel in the sport. His athletic prowess enabled him to nullify offense and block shots during his NBA career.
Wilt Chamberlain’s artistry in the sport of basketball
The four-time NBA MVP was a force to be reckoned with. Literally. A few of his exhibits during the NBA’s formative years have set records that will perhaps not be surpassed ever. One such record that will conceivably not be ascended is his record for most points scored in a game at 100.
However, Chamberlain’s individual grandeur wasn’t sufficient to make him a serial winner, as arch-rival Bill Russell anchored the better team.
Wilt’s individual expertise nonetheless made him an eternal figure in the league’s history. Come, what, may, the legacy of Wilt Chamberlain will remain untouched and live on for decades to come!