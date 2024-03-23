44-Year-Old Dennis Rodman’s $100,000 One-Hit Wonder Run In Finland Saw Him Completely Transform His Game

Dennis Rodman was already a star in the league before he joined Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls. It was after he joined the Bulls team that skyrocketed his popularity all around the world. Playing alongside MJ and Pippen, Rodman knew what his role as a basketball player was. But there was a time later in Rodman’s life when he completely transformed his game for one final showdown on the hardwood floor.

Advertisement

If you weren’t familiar with Dennis Rodman’s game then his stint with the Chicago Bulls must’ve cleared the air on that. And if you still did not know, in a nutshell, Rodman had no business moving his feet on the offensive end of the floor.

It was on the defensive end of the floor where Dennis Rodman made his bread and butter. His defense and his rebounding were the things that made him stand out from the rest. Not to mention the mental warfare he’d take part in to psyche out his opponents.

Advertisement

But did you know that Dennis Rodman once played a matchup in Finland where he completely revolutionized his own game? A 44-year-old Dennis Rodman had a one-hit wonder game for $100,000 in Finland.

Rodman met the general manager of a professional basketball team in Finland at a bar. The GM asked Rodman’s manager for the amount it would take for the NBA legend to take part in a game.

Dennis Rodman’s agent told him the fee was $100,000 and the rest was history. As the game went on, 2x DPOY went on to reveal at halftime that he hadn’t touched a basketball in the past six months.

Advertisement

But despite not being in touch with the game, The Worm went off as he took six three-pointers in the first half and another seven threes in the second half. He finished the game going 5-13 from beyond the arc.

The team, Topo, went on to sell a record number of tickets to see an NBA legend play. But what was even more interesting was Dennis Rodman going off on the offensive end of the floor. And he wasn’t just shooting mid-rangers or battling for two points in the paint but was shooting long-range bombs, something fans in the NBA were not privy to.

Dennis Rodman’s in NBA after his stint in Chicago

Dennis Rodman already had an illustrious career when he was with the Detroit Pistons. The Worm won two NBA championships and solidified himself as one of the better defenders in the league.

He went on to gain more fame, and popularity, along with three more NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls later on. After that, Rodman bounced around the league a bit, finishing his career with the Dallas Mavericks.

During his time with the Mavs, Rodman only played for the team for a month, max, during the 1999-2000 season. Even in that one month’s time, The Worm got two ejections, one suspension, and a fine levied by the league.

After his stint with the Mavs, Dennis Rodman tried to make an NBA comeback with the Los Angeles Lakers or the Sacramento Kings, since he lived in California for a while but had no luck. No wonder Rodman jumped at the offer to play in Finland for $100,000.