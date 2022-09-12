$48 million Paul George and wife Daniella Rajic get brutally booed by fans at Chargers game

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George and wife Daniella got a brutally cold reception from fans during the Raiders vs Chargers game

Paul George may just be one of the most underrated NBA stars. He is an absolute beast on the court and quite difficult to stop.

George’s ability to move and create space already puts him in the elite category. However, combined with his shot-making and ability to take it to the paint, George is a top-notch offensive force.

The 6’8″ forward started his career with the Indiana Pacers. George was drafted as the 10th overall pick in 2010.

Though he had a slow start to his career which included a 7.8 points per game rookie season, PG13 is undeniably the most valuable player from his draft class.

Though John Wall at the time was worth being picked at first, imagine Evan Turner, Wesley Johnson, and Derrick Favors being picked over the Clippers star.

Last season, PG13 spent much of the season in recovery. In a game against Portland, Jusuf Nurkic and George dove for a loose ball resulting in a slight collision. Soon after, the 7-time All-Star was diagnosed with a UCL tear in his right elbow with just 31 games played.

It appears that this is the sequence that altered Paul George’s season — and in turn, the season of the 2021-22 LA Clippers. George did not attempt a 3-pointer for rest of this game, took two weeks off, came back for two games, then was diagnosed with torn UCL in right elbow. https://t.co/oXpf6A57Y2 pic.twitter.com/C2uJlJwLjI — Law Murray 🌚 (@LawMurrayTheNU) April 20, 2022

The Clippers, with their ungodly depth, still managed to rank 8th in the Western Conference. But without Kawhi Leonard or George, they lost the play-in tournament.

Los Angeles football fans booed Clippers star Paul George

Being a Clippers star has its own advantages and disadvantages. Being a big star with this team means a big paycheck. In addition, you get to live in LA. But, the majority of the town is cutthroat Lakers fans.

So, even though Clippers get a decent fan following, they never get to be the ‘City’ team. Always behind Lakers in their search for belongingness.

In fact, LA’s second franchise does not even have its own stadium and has to play home games at Staples. And although the team plans to relocate to their new stadium, that won’t happen before 2024.

Paul George HEAVILY booed at Raiders-Chargers game by both fan bases. pic.twitter.com/2wIebsDJhM — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) September 11, 2022

Fans present at the Raiders-Chargers game proved that the city belongs to the Lakers.

When Paul George, who’s worth $48 million, was shown on the screen sitting along with his wife, he was met with the worst possible reaction. The entire stadium booed him.

Do you think it’s right for the LA crowd to be so critical of the Clippers’ stars?

