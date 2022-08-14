4x NBA Champ Draymond Green talks about his favorite Klay Thompson moment

Warriors star Draymond Green opens up about his favorite Klay Thompson moment in their ten years together as teammates

The Golden State Warriors, after beating all odds, won the 2022 NBA Championship. The decade-long camaraderie between Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Stephen Curry helped the Dubs overcome challenges and ascend to the top of the NBA again.

Together the trio has been through it all. They fought their way from being underdogs to a dynasty, to the bottom of the league, and back to underdogs and champions again. The Dubs trio is the only one in the current day NBA to have been together for a decade.

Also Read: 4x NBA Champ Draymond Green teaches Ja Morant the power of the ‘new media’ as Warriors set to host Grizzlies for Christmas Game

As expected, being teammates for a decade and winning four championships brought them close. They’re on excellent terms with each other and understand what the other wants, even without verbal communication. On the recent episode of the Draymond Green show, the Warriors’ defensive stronghold talked about his favorite Klay Thompson moment.

Draymond Green recalls Klay Thompson’s 60-point game

Klay Thompson was drafted in 2011, and Draymond got drafted in 2012. Barring his rookie season, Klay has played with Draymond his entire career. They’ve shared almost all of their big moments on the court.

Talking about his favorite Klay moment, Draymond took us back to 2016. Thompson erupted for 60 points against the Indiana Pacers in 29 minutes! Klay started the game on fire, exploding for 17 points. He added another 23 in the 2nd quarter. In the third quarter, he added another 20 points. To the dismay of all the fans, Steve Kerr benched Thompson for the final quarter.

Talking about the game, Draymond said,

“My all-time favorite Klay moment was when he went for 60 through three quarters,” Green said. “Because that game is a complete microcosm of who Klay Thompson is.”

“He did not come to practice the day before missed practice,” Green added. “He woke up late. And now the way our fine system works when you’re late for practice, it’s not that much more if you miss as opposed to if you’re late. And so Klay is like, ‘I’m late. Go back to bed. Don’t come to practice.’

“And then the next day, it’s like his way of making it right. He comes out. He has 60 in three quarters. That has to be my all-time favorite moment because that is actually Klay and his attitude.”

.@Money23Green‘s favorite @KlayThompson moment is his 60 point game… but the backstory makes it so much better 😂 pic.twitter.com/0F8ZKAbZ3O — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) August 12, 2022

Also Read: 6ft 6′ Draymond Green reveals his NBA all-time starting 5

This story literally describes who Klay is as a person. There’s a reason he’s called a ‘National Treasure.’