4x NBA Champion Highlights Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson’s Unique Edge Over Rest of the NBA: “Lightning Striking the Same Place Twice!”

Apr 26, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is congratulated by guard Klay Thompson (11) after making a basket against the Sacramento Kings in the fourth quarter during game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Andre Iguodala had the opportunity to play alongside Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry for almost eight seasons. Together, the trio won four NBA titles, including Iguodala being named the Finals MVP during the 2015 title run. Therefore, Iggy has seen the rise and the formation of the Splash brothers as a dynasty at the Dub Nation. Speaking to Gilbert Arenas in his podcast, Iguodala described his playing experience alongside the Splash Brothers, compared to the rest of the NBA.

Advertisement

Iguodala has always been a crucial member of the Dub Nation since 2013. Together with the Splash Brothers, Iggy formed one of the cores of the Golden State Warriors since the early days of its dynasty formation. Nevertheless, Iguodala helped the Warriors win four rings, therefore forever cementing his legacy among the fans in San Francisco.

Iguodala mentions Splash Bros’ edge over the rest of the NBA

Andre Iguodala had the privilege to witness the Splash Brothers blossom as two of the greatest players in the NBA. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson heralded the way to establish a Golden State Warriors dynasty. Speaking to Gilbert Arenas about the phenomenal rise of the Splash Brothers, Iguodala revealed what made Steph Curry and Klay Thompson special.

Advertisement

Both Steph and Klay were born to fathers who were professionals in the NBA. Dell Curry played for various teams from 1986 to 2002 while Klay Thompson’s father, Mychal Thompson played from 1978 to 1991. Curry and Thompson were exposed to the glitz and glamor of the league, which they have experienced since their childhood. Hence, coming into the league as a professional does not bring any changes to their motivation or their dedication to the game. Here is what Iguodala said regarding this:

“It’s so weird, they’re so different. But they’re the same and I always say like, it’s just like, lightning strike in the same place twice. Like, it never happened and that it just happened with our run or their run. You get Klay and Steph from their backgrounds, they both grew up in the league. So don’t nothing phase them. People don’t think about like how you’re raised and like we’re all humans based on our traumas. We all react to how our traumas are. And both of them grew up in the league. So, they don’t care about fanfare, they don’t care about celebrity. They like, son, whatever that don’t impress them, right? And so, then they know how to play basketball. Like they grew up watching their parents play at the highest level. So they see it regardless if they came on late or not. They were both late bloomers but they grew up in the NBA.”

Andre Iguodala found a common aspect between Steph and Klay. Both of them had a peak in basketball pretty late in their career. Both Steph and Klay started reaching their peak only post the 2013-14 season. This is exactly what he meant by saying how lightning struck the Dub Nation twice in a row.

Iggy did make some great memories and had some fond words to spare for his former Warriors colleagues. He discussed how Steph and Klay’s competitive fire kept the Warriors going through seasons. Once both Curry and Thompson had reached their peak, they had a chip against other players.

Advertisement

For example, Curry would drop 40 or 45 points against a guard who had doubted his abilities when he was young. And so would Klay Thompson. This, as Iguodala discussed, was the advantage for Steph and Klay as late bloomers to the league.

Andre Iguodala once compared Stephen Curry to the son of god

Andre Iguodala was impressed while playing alongside Stephen Curry at the Dub Nation. For Iggy, Curry was the closest thing to the son of god, Jesus Christ. In an interview with Shannon Sharpe, Iguodala revealed his awe and praises for the Baby-Faced Assassin.

” I think I’ve met the closest thing to Jesus Christ.”

This was not the first time Andre mentioned Steph Curry in the same breath as Jesus Christ. One decade prior, in 2013, Iguodala had previously called Curry the ‘second coming of Christ.’ Surely, Iggy was much in awe of his teammates’ prowess, to compare him as a literal incarnation of god’s son in the NBA.