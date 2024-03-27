“Big 3 Made a Historic Offer to Caitlin Clark”: Ice Cube Justifies Offering Iowa Star $5 Million Amid Ongoing NCAA Tournament

Ice Cube has offered Caitlin Clark $5 million to join his basketball league “Big3”. The legendary rapper admitted offering her big bucks to play for his league after TMZ leaked the story. On X, while confessing to the offer, Ice Cube also highlighted how his league has “broken the barriers” for women in basketball. His offer has come during the ongoing NCAA women’s tournament where Clark has carried her Iowa Hawkeyes to the Sweet 16.

Justifying his move, despite the ongoing tournament, the former NWA rapper argued that since Clark is a “generational talent”, she will light up the scene by entering the Big 3 League. He alluded to the example of legendary NCAA hooper Nancy Lieberman who won a championship as a coach in Ice Cube’s league during her first season. Then the rapper cited the example of LA Sparks legend Lisa Leslie who captured a Big 3 title in her second year as the coach.

Apart from these examples, the famed musician posited that his league can offer a safety net since women are forced to play in foreign leagues during the offseason. To his point, in 2022, Britney Griner got in trouble while playing in the Russian Basketball League.

It took more than a year for the USA admin to secure her release from Moscow’s prison. Therefore, Ice

Cube argued that women need job security in the offseason to avoid such situations. On X, his move met with a lot of positive responses.

Fans loved the idea of watching Caitlin Clark in Big 3

For many fans, a $5 million contract makes sense considering that the highest salary in the WNBA isn’t even $300,000, per year. Therefore, this move makes monetary sense for a lot of basketball enthusiasts. A fan argued on a similar wavelength arguing, “Smart move! She won’t come close to that in the WNBA who’s highest salary earner is only 500k”.

Another fan argued in the same vein. The commenter wrote, “That’s dope. Definitely more than what she would get from WNBA. Cube coming for throats lol.”

Contrarily, one of the fans questioned why the rapper hadn’t made such an offer to Britney Griner, who suffered a grueling ordeal in Russia. The fan accused Ice Cube of capitalizing on the trend and opined that Clark is just a volume three-point shooter. The critic wrote, “Then you should’ve have offered this to @brittneygriner don’t ride no wave, she not even the best womens college player she just jacks up a lot of deep shots”

Meanwhile, a commenter was excited at the prospects of the transcendental athlete joining the league. The user wrote, “This would be wild if this happened”,



This offer hyped a fan about the future of the Big 3. The X user commented, “BIG3 on the rise and def a lot more exciting.”

Thus, this offer by the coveted musician has found resonance among fans. The ball is now in Clark’s court, let us see if she makes the significant move. If she does, it can open floodgates for professional women hoopers.