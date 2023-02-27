“I Think I’ve Met The Closest Thing to Jesus Christ”: Andre Iguodala Boldly Compares 4x NBA Champion Stephen Curry to the Son of God

Stephen Curry might be one of the most influential basketball players of this generation. After all, the man weaponized his three-point shooting to such potency that the league followed suit unabashedly.

The only unanimous MVP in NBA history is without a question the greatest shooter of all time and his gravity and selflessness proved to be the most important factor in establishing the Golden State Warriors as the dynasty of the 2010s. Sure, a star cast was almost always available at Steve Kerr‘s disposal. But the Warriors were and shall be Stephen Curry’s team until the day he calls it quits.

One of the biggest beneficiaries of the Steph factor who has also played a key role in the championship runs for the Warriors, is former All-Star Andre Iguodala. Iguodala became the glue guy the team needed and even stepped up to claim Finals MVP honors in the 2015 NBA Finals.

And despite his own proficiency in the Warriors’ winning runs, Iggy seems indebted to Steph. So much so that he even referred to his star teammate as “the closest thing to Jesus Christ”.

Also read: “Stephen Curry Can Run for President!”: Draymond Green Talks About Warriors Star, Lists His Role in 2x MVP’s Cabinet

Andre Iguodala referred to Stephen Curry as the closest thing to Jesus Christ himself in an interview with Shannon Sharpe.

This wasn’t the first time the Undisputed host has been at the receiving end of weird statements but this might just be one of the most unique statements to have taken birth in Sharpe‘s presence. Iguodala is widely regarded as a wise veteran, but his statement has the basketball world confused.

“I think I’ve met the closest thing to Jesus Christ” -Andre Iguodala talking about Steph Curry Bro lmaooo pic.twitter.com/OI3onh8guO — Coach James 🇭🇹 (@JamesEdrick3) February 27, 2023

Steph Curry is one of the most beloved teammates in the league, that is a known fact. But there may just not be another NBA player currently, who might have a teammate call him divine. In the highest sense of divinity that too, a direct comparison to Jesus Christ himself.

Curry has made everything he ever promised the Golden State Warriors franchise a reality, in Iguodala’s eyes. When put in context, this marked the reason behind Iguodala’s statement. Doesn’t take away a lot from the sheer extent of praise heaped on Steph by his teammate here.

Funnily enough, the NBA community should have probably seen this coming too. After all, this wasn’t the first time Andre Iguodala mentioned Stephen Curry in the same breath as he did Jesus Christ.

10 years back, Iguodala had called Steph the “second coming of Christ”.

Yes, the veteran is essentially doubling down on a decade-old take of his, with Shannon Sharpe. Iguodala, it would appear, has always seen something godly in Steph. In 2013, Iguodala referred to Stephen Curry as the “second coming of Jesus Christ”. And 10 years later, for Iggy, Curry is still the closest he has seen to Jesus Christ. Make of that what you may.

Iguodala: “Stephen Curry is the second coming of Jesus Christ.” @StephenCurry30 — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) July 11, 2013

Funnily enough, the decade-old comparison to Curry even dates back to a time when Steph wasn’t an All-Star. Maybe Iguodala was just foreshadowing the almost godly shooting performances that would rock the NBA.

Iguodala had just joined the Golden State Warriors from the Denver Nuggets in 2013. It probably was Steph’s divine connection that got the devout Christian to San Francisco, looking back at it.

And of course, the possibility of winning championships with a promising young roster. But that might just have been secondary, by the looks of it. Not every day that you get to ball out with the “second coming of Christ” after all.

Also read: “Never Seen That Before”: Andre Iguodala Was Flabbergasted By Stephen Curry’s Turn Around 3 Pointer During the 2013 Playoffs