5 Months After Inviting Taylor Swift to Her Game, Caitlin Clark Welcomes Pop Star to Chiefs’ Fandom Moments After Travis Kelce’s Relationship Status Reveal

Iowa Hawkeyes and college basketball star Caitlin Clark has got pop star Taylor Swift hooked on basketball and football lately. Five months back, Swift was spotted at one of Clark’s college basketball games. And now once again, SI reported how Clark actively welcomed Taylor Swift to the Kansas City Chiefs fanbase on social media, after she was spotted supporting her rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Advertisement

Caitlin Clark’s tweet for Taylor Swift makes it obvious that she is a die-hard Chiefs fan. The Hawkeyes stars must be taking imminent pride in welcoming one of the biggest pop legends of the world to the growing fanbase of the Chiefs in the NFL.

Caitlin Clark welcomes Taylor Swift for joining the Kansas City Chief fanbase

Caitlin Clark is a fan of Taylor Swift’s music. Clark even invited Swift to one of her games in Texas, when Taylor was performing in the same city in Texas where Clark was playing back in April. Furthermore, Clark had even promised to go to Taylor’s concert in June after she visited her game.

Advertisement

Three months later, Taylor Swift was spotted attending a Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium. Interestingly, she was seated with Chiefs’ Tight End Travis Kelce’s mother in the audience. This further makes the rumors of Swift dating the NFL star even stronger. Noting Taylor’s presence at a Chiefs game, Caitlin warm-heartedly welcomed the music star to the fanbase on X.

“Taylor Swift welcome to the good side.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CaitlinClark22/status/1706074445524173309?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Swift was later seen walking out with Kelce from the stadium after the match. Seems like while their relationship is brewing hot, Caitlin isn’t going to miss the chance and officially induct Taylor Swift into the Chiefs fandom.

Swift dating Travis Kelce rumors confirmed after star’s appearance alongside Kelce’s mom

Travis Kelce and Taylor might have just officially confirmed their relationship status to the world on Sunday. Swift was seen sitting alongside Kelce’s mom and giggling while wearing all red for the game. She was further seen cheering, clapping, and smiling in the suite.

Advertisement

Travis Kelce recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and said how he wanted to expand upon this potential relationship that the fans are talking about. On that note, he had offered Swift to come and watch one of his games. The ‘Karma’ singer duly obliged, having enjoyed the game and a fun night with Kelce’s mom on Sunday.