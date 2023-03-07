Watch: Snoop Dogg Once Performed Gin and Juice on Shaquille O’Neal’s Freestyle Beatboxing while on the NBA on TNT Show

Shaquille O’Neal, like the legendary NBA superstars of his caliber, has enjoyed fame and acclaim for much of his life. Right from his college days at LSU, O’Neal showed the potential of becoming a global star. Upon his arrival in the NBA, his infectious charm and delightful sense of humor immediately won the league. Those who were critical of his off-court shenanigans, couldn’t help but be awed by his on-court viciousness.

O’Neal was always the complete entertainment package. He was funny, interesting, and a generational talent. So, naturally, with his rise, he began hanging out with a lot of A-list celebrities. One of those celebrities was Snoop Dogg. The two quickly developed a bond and are now good friends. In fact, they have even performed together on a few occasions. The most memorable performance by Snoop Dogg and Shaquille O’Neal however happened in 2017 on the NBA on TNT’s set.

Snoop Dogg performed Gin and Juice while Shaquille O’Neal gave the beats

During the 2017 NBA opening night, Snoop Dogg joined the NBA on TNT crew in San Francisco. The immensely popular rapper sat down with Ernie Johnson, Shaq, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith. O’Neal started beatboxing and laid down a nice beat for Snoop to perform his hit song Gin and Juice. The 6ft 4″ rapper then rapped to Shaq’s beat to everyone’s entertainment. Shaquille shared the video on his story today.

This is not the last time O’Neal and Snoop performed together. In October of 2021, Snoop was performing at an event organized by the Shaquille O’Neal foundations. Snoop invited O’Neal to perform Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang with him on the stage. Shaq joined him and filled in for Dr. Dre’s verse.

Snoop feels inspired by O’Neal

Snoop Dogg and Shaquille O’Neal share a very heartwarming relationship. Both are almost the same age and became popular at almost the same time. Today, Snoop sees O’Neal as an inspiration and is trying to emulate some of his business strategies. While on Logan Paul’s podcast Impaulsive, Snoop revealed how Shaq had inspired him.

Snoop: “I’m chasing Shaquille O’Neal right now. Shaq got so many motherf*cking commercials and business. This is my friend. When I say I’m chasing him, that’s for the right reasons, nothing negative or hate. I’m inspired by him, I love how he took his basketball career, put it on pause, and took his business mind. You can forget that he was a basketball player based on how business-minded he is.”

