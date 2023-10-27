5 Years After Luring LeBron James to LA With $154 Million, Magic Johnson Proclaims, ‘The King’ Isn’t the Man Any Longer on Lakers

Recently, Magic Johnson sat down with SiriusXM NBA, following the Lakers’ first game against the Denver Nuggets, and it’s safe to say that he was concerned. As the former President of basketball operations for the Lakers, Johnson has done great things for the franchise. In particular, he brought in LeBron James. The signing completely changed the dynamic of the team, who were still rebuilding after Kobe Bryant’s retirement.

Advertisement

However, after the team’s 119-107 loss to the Nuggets, Magic turned his attention to King James’ running mate, Anthony Davis. Stating that LeBron isn’t the “Man” anymore, Johnson criticized AD for his poor second-half performance in Denver.

Magic claims LeBron James is not the “Man” anymore, criticizing AD

Magic Johnson is a lifelong Lakers fan, and after watching the team’s opening game against the Denver Nuggets, he called out Anthony Davis. In the first half of the game, the Brow was undoubtedly LA’s best player. However, once the second half rolled around he completely disappeared from the game.

Advertisement

For context, entering the second half, AD had 17 points, but by the end of the game, he was still stuck on 17, as he failed to score in six attempts. It was a difficult night for him, despite his bright start to the game. But, it is not the zero of six shooting Magic had a problem with. No, the Hall of Famer was upset that Davis didn’t attempt more.

Speaking to SiriusXM NBA, Johnson claimed that Davis didn’t demand enough of the ball. This led to him making a rather interesting statement. He suggested that LeBron James is no longer the “Man” on the Lakers and that the role now belongs to AD. A bold claim from the former president of basketball operations, who, just five years prior, brought Bron to the City of Angels.

“You can’t score 17 and then don’t demand the ball in the second half. It’s one thing to go zero for six, but he didn’t demand the basketball. You are now the “Man”. It’s not LeBron anymore.”

He elaborated further, calling out AD. He pointed out that the eight-time All-Star, coming into the 2023-24 season wanted to have an MVP-type year. However, that will not be possible if he does not perform well against the best of the best. Strong words from one of the greatest of all time. Words that both AD and LeBron would do well to listen to.

Magic showed up one minute after free agency began to woo LeBron to LA

In 2018, the Los Angeles Lakers pulled off the biggest power move as they convinced LeBron James to join them. In fact, it is thanks to Magic Johnson that such a move even became possible. According to LA Times reporter Brad Turner, the Hall of Famer showed up at LeBron’s door one minute into free agency to convince him to come to LA.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BA_Turner/status/1013609330287915010?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A day later, it was announced that the King would be taking up residence in the Entertainment Capital of the World. Two years later, the Purple and Gold won its 17th championship, tying their long-time rivals, the Boston Celtics. And now, in 2023 they hope to find more success while Bron is still in LA.