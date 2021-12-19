“Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hits another buzzer-beater!”: NBA Twitter erupts as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeat LA Clippers in the final seconds

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stunned the Los Angeles Clippers with a buzzer-beater and Twitter went haywire.

OKC currently has the worst record in the western conference, but they managed to defeat the 5th seeded Clippers. The game came down to the wire and Shai’s clutch 3 saved them last night. Clippers were extremely shorthanded with both their superstars sidelined.

Although the Thunder had a comfortable lead in the first half, Clippers caught up and took the lead in the final moments of the game. Down two with 6 seconds on the clock, OKC inbounded the ball and Giddey passed it to Shai Gilgeous-Aleazandar. He drilled it to beat the buzzer and won it for his team.



Nicholas Batum chose to give him space instead of contesting the shot. He will regret that move for quite some time. Shai notched a deep 3 to tie the game against New Orleans Pelicans the other night. Unlike last time, however, the 23-year-old made sure they get the dub against the Clippers.

Also Read: “How has Buddy Hield scored more than Kevin Durant and Steph Curry in the 4th quarter?”: Incredible stat shows Kings sharpshooter trump MVP frontrunners in the clutch

NBA Twitter trolls Nicholas Batum for not guarding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER DOES IT AGAIN!!! pic.twitter.com/PEg1slcZ53 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 19, 2021

after losing to a buzzer beater , shai hits the buzzer beater. — dtu (@GiddeyDimes) December 19, 2021

Josh Giddey says he has “no idea” what Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was doing on his dance after the buzzer beater. — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) December 19, 2021

Shai got a ankle breaker and buzzer beater same play. Inspirational pic.twitter.com/yX5pm0pvhg — Anthony Edwards Burner (Bandwagon) (@burner_edwards1) December 19, 2021

The Oklahoma City Thunder will face Memphis Grizzlies next. The last time these two met, the Grizzlies made history when they defeated them by 73 points. Shai was sidelined in that game, this time around they will be looking to even the regular-season series.

Also Read: “Stephen Curry bodied me?! Come on, y’all really lying”: Nassir Little puts an end to the narrative that the GSW MVP “bodied” him during the Warriors-Blazers clash